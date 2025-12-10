It's the most wonderful time of the year... for indulging in mass amounts of Christmas candy! While it might not be totally healthy to chomp down on candy all the time, I think it's perfectly fine to sneak in a few sweet treats around the holidays in the name of festivity. I know I’m not alone in this thought process, which is why I’ve rounded up the most delicious and highly-anticipated new Christmas candy releases of 2025 to look forward to this holiday season. Who’s ready to feast?

Scroll to see all the new Christmas candy drop you need to try in 2025!

Amazon Ferrero Rocher Santa-Shaped Chocolates Ferrero Rocher's chocolate is hands-down my absolute favorite treat whenever I need to indulge. There’s something so classy and sophisticated about its gourmet taste. It makes me feel like I’m living a life of pure luxury with every bite. And the fact that it’s being wrapped up in this adorable Santa shape for Christmas? I’ll just be adding 10 to my cart, thank you very much.

Target Oreo Christmas Snowballs Everyone is obsessing over these new Oreo Christmas Snowballs, and for good reason. Filled with delicious cream and cookie pieces, this creative new Christmas snack is the perfect blend of crunchy and sweet.

Target Twix Snowmen Is there anything more festive than this adorable snowman-shaped Twix bar? In fact, it’s such a cute little design that I'd almost feel guilty gobbling it all up. Almost. How do we convince Twix to sell this year-round?

Target Peppermint Stick Kit Kats In my personal quest to romanticize the holidays, I try to consume as much peppermint-flavored food as possible. Peppermint-flavored iced coffee, peppermint bark – you name it. But what I haven’t tried yet is Kit Kat's new Peppermint Sticks. Genius! This is the perfect cozy snack to enjoy alongside a mug of hot cocoa this season.

Walmart Lifesavers Gummies Holiday Shapes Who doesn’t love Lifesavers Gummies? I’ve been obsessed with this candy as of late. This year's adorable holiday shapes are just an added bonus! The gummy shapes include snowmen, snowflakes, Santa hats, Christmas stockings, and stars. I know for a fact I’ll be stocking up on these!

Target Hershey's Snickerdoodle Cookie Kisses Hershey has been killing it lately with a ton of new seasonal flavors. Of all the new options, these Snickerdoodle Cookie ones have got to be the most festive and fun.

Target Trolli Abominable Snowman Christmas Candy These abominable snowman candies by Trolli are as yummy as they are cute. Customers love the mouthwatering flavors as well as the silly design. A major hit for the holiday season! Be sure to add some festive joy to your pantry this Christmas with this truly delectable treat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more new food releases and recipe inspo!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.