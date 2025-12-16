9 Ways To Avoid Holiday Burnout & Reset Your Joy

I know the holidays are widely labeled as the most wonderful time of the year, but I’m hereby labeling this period as the most stressful time of the year.

While I love the festive spirit of the season as much as the next person, I get extremely overwhelmed whenever I have to take on all the activities the holidays require.

Not only do I have to buy a bunch of presents (RIP to my wallet), but I also have to endure the stress of gathering ‘round the dinner table with my extended family, who aren’t exactly the easiest bunch to deal with. (Love them, but they can be a chaotic handful.)

It’s a lot, and I know I’m not alone in feeling this way. So to make your holiday season easier, I’ve come up with the best ways to avoid burnout this time of year.

Here are 9 ways to avoid holiday burnout this year!

Buy A Pre-made Christmas Dinner Nicole Michalou This Thanksgiving, my family friend was anxious because she bought the entire holiday meal from pre-made selections at Whole Foods. Everything from the stuffing to the sweet potato and scrumptious desserts was already pre-made from the grocery store. While she was worried others would judge her for not cooking any of the meals from scratch, it turned out to be the best Thanksgiving dinner I’ve ever had. The same applies to Christmas dinner. While it’s rewarding to cook a home-cooked meal that everyone enjoys, it can be daunting to slave over each dish, which only causes stress and anxiety. Don’t be afraid to put your chef hat and apron away, in exchange for an easy-bake or pre-made option. It’ll save you a whole lot of time and effort.

Leave The Dinner Table When Conversations Heat Up Nicole Michalou You’re sitting around the dinner table on Christmas, and your great uncle (the notorious pot-stirrer) brings up a controversial political subject. If this causes you nothing but stress, I say that it’s always best to disengage. The chances of you changing anyone’s mind at the dinner table are slim to none (but hey, you can always try.) To protect your peace, don’t be afraid to bounce from the convo, either by stepping outside for some air or helping out in the kitchen.

Prioritize Sentimental Presents Over Expensive Ones Karola G Sometimes, the least expensive holiday gifts are the most meaningful. It’ll save you so much stress (and finances) if you stick to a reasonable budget with your annual gift-giving. Here are some unique DIY gifts from our Christmas past.

Focus On Your Own Needs Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Sure, it’s the season of giving, but that includes giving to yourself! Make sure you take care of yourself so you have the best holiday imaginable.

Get Moving For A Serotonin Boost Andres Ayrton Just one 30-minute jog throughout the day can do wonders for your mental (and physical) health. Most of us are trapped indoors by the endless snowfall, which means we’re missing out on our daily cardio and exercise. That’s why I love having a treadmill inside my house, which is perfect for boosting my mood during this stressful time of year. You can find a used (AKA affordable one) one on Facebook Marketplace.

Prioritize Nutritious Meals Brooke Lark on Unsplash While I’m a sucker for Christmas cookies and hot cocoa, too much of these festive treats can cause your cortisol to spike, leading to even more burnout than before. That’s why it’s essential to prioritize nutritious foods amid the holidays, when our diets tend to fall to the wayside.

Ask For Help Inga Seliverstova The key to surviving the holidays is to have the strength to ask for help. From hosting a big Christmas party, putting up decorations, or financing your gifts, asking loved ones for support during the holidays is a major win.

Don’t Expect A Hallmark Movie Hallmark Channel As much as I love me a good old-fashioned Hallmark film, these movies are intended to be escapist, lighthearted fun. Try not to anticipate your holidays to be just like a Hallmark film, or else you’ll be met with major disappointment. (Not saying it can’t happen! But the likelihood is quite slim.)

Plan Ahead Of Time Jess Bailey on Unsplash Whether it’s picking out your Christmas dress, planning events, or coming up with Secret Santa ideas, planning ahead of time will take a load off your back, so the stress doesn’t come piling over you all at once. Cheers to a happy holiday!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more holiday tips!