36 Christmas Cocktails To Sip And Sparkle Your Way Through the Holidays
As a content writer and SEO expert, Emina combines the art of crafting words with strategic finesse. Her wellspring of inspiration extends beyond the digital domain, often drawn from her travels and the captivating world of literature. During her leisure moments, you'll discover Emina passionately journaling, crafting intricate LEGO masterpieces, and indulging in extended podcast marathons.
Step into the enchanting world of holiday cheer with my handpicked selection of Christmas cocktails that are more than just drinks, but sips of festive magic! These Christmas cocktails give the energy of warm fireplaces, joyful laughter, and glowing tree lights. Whether you're looking for something sparkling, something sweet, something spicy (and anything in between), there's a Christmas cocktail recipe for you here!
Spicy Fireball Cocktail
Embrace the holiday spirit with a Spicy Fireball Cocktail – a winter twist on the classic Moscow mule. Quick to make and visually stunning, this cozy concoction features the warmth of Fireball whiskey and is perfect for Christmas gatherings, New Year celebrations, or any other festive occasion. (via Brit + Co.)
Mulled Cider with Cloved Oranges
Filled with aromatic spices, citrusy notes, and a touch of sweetness, this delightful apple cider is not only perfect for cozy evenings, but also makes a charming stocking stuffer or hostess gift. (via Brit + Co.)
Chocolate Martini
Make those cozy Christmas nights even cozier by shaking up this easy martini! All you need to make it is Baileys chocolate liqueur, vodka, espresso, and simple syrup. (via Brit + Co.)
Mulled Wine Hot Chocolate
Combining aromatic mulled wine infused with orange and spices, this water-based cocoa sweetened with brown sugar creates a decadent and rich experience that will redefine your Christmas cocktail traditions. (via Brit + Co.)
Hot Buttered Rum
This spiced and spirited Christmas cocktail, featuring a blend of softened butter, brown sugar, and aromatic spices, is the perfect way to chase away the chill and add a touch of festive warmth to your holiday. (via Brit + Co.)
Bourbon Cocktail
Embrace the holiday spirit with the perfect festive drink – the Butterscotch Bourbon Milk Punch. This bourbon cocktail, infused with the sweet notes of homemade butterscotch syrup, promises to add a touch of warmth and flavor to your Christmas celebrations. (via Brit + Co.)
“Naughty and Nice” Holiday Cocktails
Host a festive holiday party with these DIY Naughty and Nice Coca-Cola cocktails. First, choose between decadent chocolate-cherry or refreshing rum concoction, then add a touch of holiday cheer with themed Coca-Cola bottles. (via Brit + Co.)
CITNB (Cranberry is the New Black) Cocktail
Whether you opt for black vodka or infuse clear vodka with black food coloring, this stylish drink, featuring creme de cassis and sparkling cranberry juice, is a surefire way to impress your dinner guests with its bold and glamorous flair. (via Brit + Co.)
Coffee Holiday Cocktail
This Christmas cocktail boasts a hearty mix of dark beer, room-temperature espresso, and a brown sugar cinnamon syrup, topped with whipped cream and sprinkles. If your celebrations need a little boost of boozy energy, this drink is the one for you. (via Brit + Co.)
Lemon Drop Martini
This iconic zesty cocktail will complete this year's festive gatherings. Elevate your holiday celebration with this easy-to-make Lemon Drop Martini that combines sweet and sour in the tastiest way possible. (via Brit + Co.)
Ginger Minj's Sassy Caramel Apple Cocktail
Not only is this Christmas cocktail on-theme with the red and green colors, but its flavors of apple and cinnamon also work to highlight the season. It's crafted with apple vodka, prosecco, Sour Apple Pucker, and a touch of lime juice. (via Brit + Co.)
Slow-Cooker Mulled Reisling
This warm white wine concoction fills your home with a delightful aroma and ensures a worry-free celebration without the fear of carpet stains from merry spills. (via Brit + Co.)
Chai Hot Toddy
This Chai Hot Toddy puts a grown-up twist on classic chai tea. Infused with spiced rum, cinnamon-infused milk, and a hint of vanilla, this warm and subtly spicy winter drink is perfect for sipping at your merry mistletoe gatherings. (via Brit + Co.)
Cranberry Pear Ginger Fizz
Muddled cranberries, pear slices, and a hint of lime come together with gin and ginger beer, creating a vibrant and flavorful cocktail perfect for spreading seasonal cheer. (via Brit + Co.)
Chocolate Peppermint Stick Cocktail
This festive drink brings together Baileys, Creme de Cacao, Peppermint Schnapps, and a crushed candy cane rim, creating a creamy and delicious experience. (via Salt & Lavender)
The Merry & Bright Blackberry Spritz
Photo by Lauren Sephton
Blackberries and mint make a big holiday statement in this Christmas cocktail. To make it, fill 1/3 of a glass with Sauvignon Blanc, topping off the rest with Waterloo Blackberry Lemonade Sparkling Water. Add fresh blackberries on top and garnish with a mint sprig! (via Waterloo)
Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail
Celebrate the season with this Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus Cocktail – vodka, St. Germain, and fresh citrus juice, topped with ginger beer and pomegranates. (via Half Baked Harvest)
S’mores Martini
This velvety smooth cocktail, complete with a graham cracker rim and toasted marshmallow garnish, is a nostalgic treat perfect for festive gatherings or cozy holiday nights. (via Mixop)
Jericalla
This frothy Christmas cocktail provides a strong and sweet sip. To make it, shake 1.5 oz Mi Campo Reposado, ½ oz vanilla syrup, ½ oz fresh lime juice, and 1 egg white together in a shaker without ice. Then, add some ice, and shake vigorously again. Strain the mix into chilled glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. (via Mi Campo Tequila)
Cranberry Orange Mimosas
Made with just three ingredients – cranberry juice, freshly squeezed orange juice, and sparkling white wine – this Christmas cocktail recipe brings cheer to intimate gatherings and lively crowds alike. (via Completely Delicious)
Cranberry and Pomegranate Red Punch Recipe
This naturally vibrant punch, featuring organic ingredients and superfood pomegranate powder, promises a more health-conscious addition to your Christmas celebrations. (via Clean Cuisine)
Brandy Alexander Cocktail
Creamy, luxurious, and just a bit cheeky, this decadent drink combines brandy, creme de cacao, and double cream topped with a dash of freshly grated nutmeg. Perfect for sipping alongside your fam's fave Christmas movie! (via Vikalinka)
Sherry Old Fashioned
If you're feeling extra-crafty this Christmas season, make your own fig syrup for this cocktail by steeping fresh figs into your go-to simple syrup recipe. Once that's squared away, mix 1.5 oz Courage & Conviction Sherry Single Cask, 2 tsp fig syrup, and 2-3 dashes of black walnut bitters to form the drink, then add a fresh fig slice or an orange peel for garnish. (via Virginia Distillery Co.)
Christmas Cranberry Mojito
Crafted with homemade spiced cranberry syrup, mint, and a touch of fizz, this Christmas cocktail is perfect for spreading holiday cheer at parties and cozy gatherings. Get ready to enjoy it in just 20 minutes! (via The Endless Meal)
Christmas Margarita
This zingy blend of tequila, Grand Marnier, cranberry juice, and a hint of rosemary brings joy to your taste buds, making it the perfect Christmas cocktail. (via Mixop)
The Grinch Cocktail
With its vibrant green color and optional sprinkle rim, this cocktail is the perfect companion for your adult holiday celebrations, as long as you're not a Grinch about it! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Jac's on Bond Bodega Buns Cocktail
Oh, honey! This luscious Christmas cocktail emulates the sticky sweetness of Honey Buns mixed with notes of gin, pineapple, and lemon. You'll infuse a small batch of Ford's gin with Honey Buns first before shaking 2 oz of it with .5 oz pineapple juice, .5 oz lemon juice, .5 oz simply syrup, and a pinch of Maldon salt, and straining into a coupe glass.
“The Bodega Buns is the unexpectedly harmonious marriage of a “tropical” gimlet and the bodega classic Honey Bun," says Trevor Langer, Head Bartender at NYC's Jac’s on Bond. "The odd couple pairing brings out the best tasting quality in one another and subdue what some can consider less desirable. I.e. the sharpness of the gin and brightness from the citrus cut the cloying sweetness one may experience when eating a packaged cake, whilst still allowing that delectable bready note to still be present. My favorite thing to hear, which happens most times people try this drink for the first time is: ‘That literally tastes like a Honeybun!’” (via Jac's on Bond)
Buddy the Elf Cocktail
This festive cocktail combines vodka, Kahlua, maple syrup, vanilla, molasses, cinnamon, and ginger for the most holiday flavor you're ever had in a single drink. Buddy would definitely approve of the sweetness! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Cranberry Mocktail
Whether you're abstaining, the designated driver, or just prefer skipping the booze, this festive NA drink is perfect for everyone at the Christmas dinner able. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Apple Pie Martini
Shake 2 oz Proper Irish Apple, 2 oz Irish Cream Liqueur, and a dash of cinnamon together to make this decadent Christmas cocktail! Once it's shook and strained, pour the mix into a martini glass rimmed with crushed graham cracker and garnish with cinnamon. (via Proper No. Twelve)
Candy Cane Martini
Mix some vanilla vodka, crème de menthe, half & half, and crushed candy canes to craft this Christmas cocktail. It's *so* creamy and perfectly balanced for the festivities! (via Mixop)
Old Saint Nick’s Chocolate Espresso Martini
This Christmas cocktail doubles as a chocolatey holiday treat, adorned with chocolate fudge sauce and candy garnishes. Think of this recipe as the perfect nightcap that captures the essence of Christmas and adds a touch of elegance to your celebrations. (viaHalf Baked Harvest)
Pink Holiday Cocktail
This festive drink blends vodka, raspberry liqueur, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and simple syrup to bring color and joy into your Christmas gatherings. (via Mixop)
Peppermint White Russian
What could be better than a mix of coffee liqueur, peppermint schnapps, and coconut milk, garnished with a candy cane rim? This Christmas cocktail has a super rich and decadent finish for holiday hosting. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Santa Baby Cocktail
Sparkling raspberry rosé, Chambord, and a touch of glitter adds a magical twist to this Christmas cocktail. Toast to the season by serving this recipe in fancy glasses! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Cranberry Bourbon Sour
Sip on the holiday spirit with a Cranberry Bourbon Sour, a festive twist on the classic cocktail. Made with 100% cranberry juice, it boasts a naturally sweet-tart flavor and a vibrant ruby hue – a perfect addition to your seasonal celebrations, ready in just 5 minutes! (via The Endless Meal)
