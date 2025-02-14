OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Put down roots.

10 "Old-Fashioned" Landscaping Ideas That Are Super Expensive To Upkeep

old fashioned landscaping ideas
Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezFeb 14, 2025
Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.

See Full Bio

Less is more when it comes to landscaping. While there’s something charming about old-fashioned backyards — the kind of lush, picture-perfect spaces reminiscent of a bygone era — they can be really expensive to maintain. Here are some of the most high-maintenance backyard features that will keep your garden looking classic, but at a cost. If you’re still into these old-school garden elements but want to avoid the upkeep, consider modern swaps like drought-resistant plants or low-maintenance hedging options so you can relax and enjoy rather spend and constantly maintain.

10 old-fashioned landscaping ideas that are too expensive to upkeep.

boxwood landscaping

Shutterstock

1. Boxwood Hedges

Perfectly sculpted boxwood hedges offer privacy and give a sense of poshness to a garden. However, maintaining them requires frequent pruning, they're prone to pests like boxwood blight, and trimming services can add up quickly. Instead, look for low-maintenance hedges like viburnum, common box, and cherry laurel.

koi pond

Kenneth COSSIN

2. Koi Ponds

A serene koi pond with a water feature requires constant upkeep — regular water testing, filtration maintenance, and fish care (including specialized diets, temp control, and vet care!).

rose garden

Shutterstock

3. Rose Gardens

Traditional rose gardens are lovely when maintained properly but they require constant attention. They need proper pruning, fertilizing, pest control, and are prone to disease. Roses are highly susceptible to black spot, powdery mildew, and aphids, making them a pretty demanding plant. I gave up my roses for drought-tolerant plants and olive trees in my California garden.

brick pathway

Annie Gavin

4. Cobblestone or Brick Pathways

Over time, moss and weeds grow between the stones and brick, creating slippery surfaces and requiring frequent cleaning. Frost heaving and settling can create uneven surfaces here too, which can be costly to repair. Gravel and mulch are low-budget options that can still look great and don't require a lot of upkeep in the garden.

topiary

Shutterstock

5. Topiaries

Shaping plants into whimsical topiaries is not for the faint of heart — or wallet. These sculpted plants demand expert trimming, precise watering, and protection from harsh weather. Hiring a professional topiarist can be an ongoing and expensive commitment for more elaborate topiaries, like animal shapes and other artistic sculpting.

fountain

Wayfair

6. Traditional Fountains

A grand fountain can be the focal point of a traditional backyard, but keeping it in pristine condition requires frequent cleaning, water treatment, and pump maintenance. Algae buildup, clogged filters, and winter freezing can all lead to costly repairs and upkeep.

iron fencing

Shutterstock

7. Ornate Ironwork

Iron is prone to rust, meaning you'll need to endure frequent sanding, priming, and repainting to keep them looking polished and pristine, which can get tiresome over time.

lawn maintenance

Pankaj Shah

8. Massive Lawns

I replaced an uncomfortable, and frankly ugly, rock lawn with a small grass lawn for my kiddo and dog to enjoy and my water bill quadrupled! A sprawling, perfectly green lawn is a major water guzzler. Keeping it lush requires constant mowing, fertilizing, aeration, and irrigation. Consider more mulch and gravel than grass.

gazebo

Wayfair

9. Gazebos or Pergolas

Maintaining wooden structures like gazebos means regular staining, sealing, and repairs to prevent weather-related wear and tear. If made from natural wood, they’re especially vulnerable to rot, termites, and warping. Look for more weather-resistant protection or plant more shade trees.

plastic edging

Wayfair

10. Plastic Edging

Plastic and gardens don't make an ideal match. Plastic edging may seem like a quick fix, but it's often frustrating to install, prone to shifting over time, and can lead to weed crossover and untidy borders. While affordable upfront, its short lifespan makes it a poor long-term investment. Opt for sustainable alternatives that not only last but also prevent microplastics from contaminating your soil.

