14 Landscape Design Tips To Make Your Front Yard Look Expensive (For Less)

Committing to a landscaping project can dramatically upgrade your home's curb appeal and boost its property value — it's an investment absolutely worth making. And you can do it in stages to suit your budget! Recently, I turned my all-rock front yard into a lush, multifunctional oasis. Now, it features distinct areas: a cozy pebble circle with Adirondack chairs perfect for reading, a grassy spot ideal for kids/dogs to play, and native plants and trees that beautifully frame and shade the space. This upgrade not only transformed my home's aesthetic but also significantly improved its functionality. We have so much more usable square footage now that had been off-limits because the rocks were SO uncomfortable to walk over. If you're ready for a landscaping upgrade, take my advice and make a design plan first — it could make your house look way more expensive in the long run.

Here are 14 landscaping tips to DIY a stunning front yard with expensive curb-appeal!

Shutterstock 1. Layer Your Plants You can sketch out a plan based on your usable space and how you hope to use it. Place taller trees and shrubs toward the back, medium-sized plants in the middle, and low-growing flowers or ground cover like clover, creeping thyme, or moss to create a full, lush look.

Gautham Reghu 2. Grow Climbing Plants Cover trellises and fences with climbing plants like jasmine or Bougainvillea, whatever suits your climate, to maximize green space and add visual interest to your front yard.

Omri Cohen 3. Plant Flowering Shrubs Plant shrubs like hydrangeas, azaleas, or camellias that provide seasonal changes, like greenery in the cooler months and bursts of color come spring.

Dziana Hasanbekava 4. Choose a Variety of Textures and Colors You'll want to mix different plant textures to add visual interest and depth to your landscaping. Some of the grasses, ground cover, flowers, and trees I used included White Fountain Grass, Lamb's Ear, Icelandic poppies, Bougainvillea (the peach variety), olive and lemon trees for my Northern California yard. My color palette was focused on the green and citrus color families. Talk to your local gardening store about plants that work best in your area and find ones that you love.

Shutterstock 5. Use Evergreen Plants for Structure Planting evergreens like boxwood or juniper will help you maintain a lush appearance even during colder months while providing a structured framework for seasonal plants.

Derick McKinney 6. Plant Native and Drought-Resistant Plants If you live in a drought-prone climate, look for plants that require minimal water and maintenance, such as succulents, lavender, or ornamental grasses.

Leeloo The First 7. Install Curved Garden Beds If you have the space for it, design your landscaping with gently curved flower beds instead of straight lines to create a more organic look.

Amie Roussel 8. Grow Wildflowers You won't regret converting a section of your yard into a wildflower meadow to attract pollinators and have pretty bouquets at full bloom. My daughter and I wanted to attract ladybugs and butterflies and chose our plants accordingly.

Shutterstock 9. Plants Edibles (No, Not That Kind) Mix herbs, fruit-bearing plants, and veggies into your landscape for a sustainable and functional front yard that feeds your soul and your belly!

Jamie Hagan 10. Plant Shade Trees Deciduous trees can provide shade, improve air quality, and reduce your home's energy costs by keeping it cooler in the summer.

Shutterstock 11. Add Porch Plants Along the lines of layering your plants, porch plants hung from above, such as ferns, petunias, or ivy, add charm, texture, and a touch of nature to your outdoor space.

Ben Ashby 12. Create a Focal Point Design around a statement piece such as a reading nook (in the case of my space), a bird bath, a sculptural tree like a Japanese maple, or for a more traditional look, a flower-filled urn, surrounded by lush plantings to draw the eye and anchor the design.

Lina Kivaka 13. Use Pots to Cover Concrete Not blessed with a bed full of soil? No problem. Use potted plants to create an inviting, welcoming look to your front yard or steps.

Jason Leung 14. Add a Pop of Color Painting your door a bright color to contrast with all the lush greenery can really make your landscaping pop and your home exterior look strikingly good.

Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter for more home decor inspiration!