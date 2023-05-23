Here's Why Fans Are *Convinced* We're Getting A One Direction Reunion
If I Could Fly…I would head right back home and towards a long-awaited One Direction reunion. While a reunion is just speculation from die hard fans at the moment, we’re completely ready to sell our soul (and bank accounts) for a comeback concert — Zayn Malik included. Despite there being several unsuccessful rumors about the boys getting back together in the past, it looks like Directioners have some pretty hard earned evidence that this time is different from the rest. Here's why One Direction fans are convinced that the former X Factor band has a reunion underway!
So, Harry Styles is back on what seems to be the longest artist tour in existence — which, in the past two years, is nothing new. However, the Watermelon Sugar singer did add some very well-known One Direction songs to his setlist. Harry performed the entirety of Stockholm Syndromeand teased Best Song Ever, which are arguably the best songs on the 1D discography (aside from Olivia, for entirely obvious naming reasons). Plus, What Makes You Beautiful was already on the original Love on Tour setlist when Harry started performing back in 2021.
Liam Payne said he didn’t know if there would be a potential band reunion, but he didreveal that the five singers created a new group chat, which planted a new seed for fans.
Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Lottie Tomlinson, fueled comeback rumors after reposting a “One Direction reunion” meme. The band’s former hairstylist and makeup artist, Lou Teasdale, also reposted the same meme — which sent Directioners awry.
But wait — that’s not all. Fans believe that Harry Styles will be featured on Niall Horan’s new album, which drops on June 9th. Not convinced? There are one too many coincidences when it comes to a possible song collaboration between the two friends, given all the evidence this TikTok pulled.
On James Corden's final show, Styles explained that he would “never say never” to a One Direction reunion during the "Spill Your Guts or Eat Your Guts" segment. “If there was a time when we wanted to do it, I don’t see why we wouldn’t,” he told the (now former) Late Late Show host.
Now, this isn’t the first time that our hopes have been outrageously high for a comeback band announcement, but with this super sleuthed evidence, it definitely doesn’t seem to be impossible. The five singers certainly do have a whole lot of History to make it happen (and us OG Directioners are begging that it does)!