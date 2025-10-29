Here's everything we know.
Arconiacs Rejoice! 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 6 Is Coming — & It's Leaving NYC.
Spoilers ahead for OMITB season 5! The latest Only Murders in the Building murder actually happened outside the building — but thanks to a last-minute movement (AKA, the victim sticking her hand through the gate and technically dying in the boundaries of the building), we know how season 6 is going to start. And Hulu did just confirm that Only Murders in the Building season 6 is coming, and that our favorite podcasting trio is heading to London to investigate the murder of Cinda Canning (!!). I totally gasped when her identity was revealed because I didn't expect it to be her at all. Well, I've done the research on everything we know about season 6 so you can do what matters most: rewatch season 5.
Here's everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 6, coming to Hulu soon.
Is there a season 6 for Only Murders in the Building?
Yes, Only Murders in the Building season 6 is coming! We don't have a release date yet, but we do know it'll consist of 10 episodes.
Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 6?
Only Murders in the Building season 6 will come to Hulu soon, and considering we've gotten a new season every single year, we can assume season 6 will premiere in 2026. 6 seasons in 6 years? TV is so back!
Where is Only Murders in the Building season 6 being filmed?
Only Murders in the Building season 6 is headed to London to investigate the murder of Cinda Canning, who was looking into a crime across the pond. I can't wait to see what these three get up to! I can already tell Charles will feel right at home and Oliver will just totally ham it up with British culture.
Who's in the Only Murders in the Building season 6 cast?
The Only Murders in the Building cast includes:
- Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora
- Martin Short as Oliver Putnam
- Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage
- Meryl Streep as Loretta
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams
- Tina Fey as Cinda Canning
- Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard Morris
Is the Arconia a real building?
The Arconia is actually the Belnord Apartments on the Upper West Side. You can go see the outside of the building (and the iconic gate!) but since it's a real home you can't go inside. Check it out next time you're in New York — you might just see Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short filming a scene ;).
