After only two episodes of Only Murders in the B uilding season 4, Hulu renewed the series for season 5! I'm so excited that the show breaks a recent pattern of cancelling shows after the third or fourth season, giving us more time with our favorite characters, and I'm not the only one.



"Here we go again… my favorite set family. I’m coming home!" Selena Gomez says in an Instagram post, while the official Only Murders account made their own post, saying, "We had our lawyers call business affairs. Turned the 4 into a 5. #OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding is coming back for Season 5!!"

In addition to the show entering production, the one and only Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy) just joined the cast. Iconic!

Here's everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building season 5, coming to Hulu in September 2025.

What is Only Murders in the Building season 5 about? We finally got our first details about Only Murders season 5 — and we're going in a direction I totally didn't expect. When Sofia visits Mabel and Charles in the season 4 ending, and asks them to find her missing husband, she's disappointed when they turn her down. And since Téa Leoni just joined the season 5 cast, it looks like she's not taking no for an answer. “I think she’s the great tease at the end of the finale and a little bit of an intriguing bump forward,” co-creator John Hoffman says in an interview with Deadline. “She is the wife of the Dry Cleaning King of Brooklyn, and maybe a couple of dry cleaning outlets in Manhattan, as well, we may come to know...It’s a world opened up potentially that we haven’t talked about too much yet in New York, so she holds a lot of intrigue.” And after Lester's death at the end of season 4, our favorite crime solving trio dives into the underground NYC scene, where they find "a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," according to the show's official synopsis.

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 5? Disney/Patrick Harbron Only Murders in the Building season 5 is coming to Hulu on September 9, 2025! You can watch the first three episodes on September 9, and episodes will drop on the streamer weekly until October 28.

How many episodes are there in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Patrick Harbron/Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have 10 episodes total on Hulu. Here's the full schedule Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premieres on Hulu September 9, 2025

Your first look at Selena Gomez, Martin Short, & Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5. Hulu In Disney+'s official trailer for everything coming in 2025, we finally got a first look at Only Murders in the Building season 5! Mabel, Oliver, and Charles are looking a bit confused, which honestly isn't surprising...

Hulu ...neither is Mabel looking a little bit distressed. But even when she is distressed, she always looks good.

Hulu We also get a look at some brand new faces for the season! I can't wait to see how they factor into the story.

Who's in the Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast? Eric McCandless/Disney The Only Murders in the Building season 5 cast features all our favorites, and some new faces! According to Dan Fogelman, “we can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later,” he tells The Wrap. "I am so grateful that I have been surrounded by human beings that make me better, challenge me, remind me day after day that every moment is a gift," Selena Gomez says about working with Steve Martin and Martin Short. "That’s my pure joy. I thank god for the era I’m in. It’s been the best yet." The Only Murders season 5 cast includes: Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery.

as Mabel Mora: a true crime lover who begins her own podcast after getting sucked into a murder mystery. Martin Short as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast.

as Oliver Putnam: a theatre director and founder of the Only Murders in the Building podcast. Steve Martin as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel.

as Charles Hayden Savage: an actor and true crime lover who begins the Only Murders podcast with Oliver and Mabel. Téa Leoni as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing.

as Sofia Caccimelio: a woman who approaches the podcast trio after her husband Nicky goes missing. Meryl Streep as Loretta

as Loretta Renée Zellweger

Christoph Waltz

Keegan-Michael Key

Will Meryl Streep be in season 5? Disney/Patrick Harbron Yes, Meryl Streep is returning for Only Murders in the Building season 5!

Patrick Harbron/Hulu New York's underground is a wild space that we haven't really seen on Only Murders yet so I know we're in for one very interesting season — because if this show is going to go there, they're going to go there. Executive producer Dan Fogelman told The Wrap we can look forward to “another big fun mystery the writers have been cooking up," while Hoffman has gone on the record saying the new episodes will “hit on some very current things going on within New York, specifically very relevant things that are happening in the city right now.”

Where is Only Murders in the Building filming? Patrick Harbron/Hulu Only Murders in the Building films around New York City, specifically the Belnord (used for the Arconia) on west 86th street. Season 5 was also filmed in Staten Island!

