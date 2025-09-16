All's fair in love and war (and podcasting, apparently). In Only Murders In The Building season 5 episode 4 "Dirty Birds," we get to know the billionaires introduced during the premiere: Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman), Camila White (Renée Zellweger), and Sebastian Steed (Christoph Waltz). Mabel, Oliver, and Charles can't let go of the fact their case's missing finger belongs to Jay — and decide to reel him in by posting their first podcast episode of season 5, claiming him as their prime suspect.

Here's your official recap for Only Murders in the Building season 5 episodes 4, "Dirty Birds", streaming on Hulu now.

Mabel and Thé Go Head to Head Hulu It's a pretty busy day at the Arconia; the building has installed a robot doorman (named LESTR) to replace Lester, and Oliver surprises Mabel and Charles with a completed murder board, along with the help of Vince, who's figured out which of Lester's bird codenames belongs to each billionaire. Plus, Thé and Howard have a moment, much to Mabel's chagrin. Faced yet again with her old friend's success, and how Thé turned everyone against her, Mabel lies and says the Only Murders podcast has an incredible deal from Wondify to make their podcast viral. Oliver goes along with the story, even though he's a horrible liar, and now Mabel is scrambling and sending emails, hoping Wondify will agree to work with them. But, considering there's a murderer on the loose, these three have bigger fish to fry.

Dinner and a Show Hulu Jay responds to the episode and agrees to come over at 7 pm, with Camila and Bash on his heels. After a pretty funny disagreement about whether you should have dinner ready when you invite guests at 7, both trios pair off as the billionaires clear the air. And their stories line up: they were playing poker in the velvet room the night Nicky died, but they weren't involved. But when Mabel asks why Jay's missing a finger in the first place, he simply says he trusted the wrong person (more specifically, a friend who took all his money). "Everyone thinks I'm a swindler, but really I'm just sh—t at knowing who to trust," he tells her. "I want to prove to everyone that I'm not a f—ck up."

Only Liars in the Building Hulu The billionaires make their exit (somehow leaving an entirely redesigned dining room in their wake) and low and behold, Mabel gets an email saying Wondify wants to work with them! At the offices, the trio signs on the dotted line right before Mabel realizes the finger can't be Jay's because the way it's curved suggests it belongs to the opposite hand — and that a totally different person was in the velvet room the night Nicky died. So...the billionaires lied. As someone who got super flustered by Logan Lerman when I interviewed him, I too would believe everything he told me. Don't be too hard on yourself Mabel. In the same moment, the trio realizes they were totally played, and that because of their new contract, they can't come out against Wondify's new stakeholders: the billionaires. Yikes.

Where can I watch the Only Murders in the Building Season 5? Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 is available to stream on Hulu now! You can also watch episodes 1-3, and the previous four seasons.

How many episodes are in Only Murders in the Building season 5? Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have 10 episodes total: Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025

"Nail in the Coffin" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025 Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025

"After You" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025 Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025

"Rigor" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025 Season 5, Episode 4 "Dirty Birds" premiered on Hulu September 16, 2025

"Dirty Birds" premiered on Hulu September 16, 2025 Season 5, Episode 5 "Tongue Tied" premieres on Hulu September 23, 2025

"Tongue Tied" premieres on Hulu September 23, 2025 Season 5, Episode 6 "Flatbrush" premieres on Hulu September 30, 2025

"Flatbrush" premieres on Hulu September 30, 2025 Season 5, Episode 7 "Silver Alert" premieres on Hulu October 7, 2025

"Silver Alert" premieres on Hulu October 7, 2025 Season 5, Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks" premieres on Hulu October 14, 2025

"Cuckoo Chicks" premieres on Hulu October 14, 2025 Season 5, Episode 9 "LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025

"LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025 Season 5, Episode 10 premieres on Hulu October 28, 2025

Craving another mystery? BritBox's Crime Comedy Ludwig Is Perfect For Only Murders In The Building Lovers!