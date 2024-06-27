The One 'Only Murders' Guest Selena Gomez Couldn't Keep A Straight Face Around
It takes very little for the three leads of Only Murders in the Building (Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin) to make me laugh — especially when they're doing a scene or an interview together. And ahead of season 4's drop on Hulu August 27, Selena Gomez just spilled on the one costar that kept making her laugh during a scene.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (with Martin Short filling in for Jimmy), Selena Gomez revealed the costar from Only Murders in the Building season 4 that made her laugh the most was Molly Shannon.
"There was a scene where Molly Shannon comes in and has to curse all the actors in the scene out," Martin tells Selena during the interview. "She's drunk, and in the final cut, which I've seen, you're laughing!"
"She farted in Meryl's face!" Selena responds, laughing so hard that she starts crying on camera. "I was like, 'What's going on here?' And Meryl's, like, for it."
"Every take [Molly did something different,]" Selena continues. "I'm so sorry to our editors, I don't even know if there's a good take because every take I would break, she was improv-ing and just giving it her all and it was perfect."
Only Murders in the Building season 4 finds our three leads in LA after a Hollywood studio wants to turn their podcast adventures into a movie. Molly Shannon appears in the senior season as a "high-powered Los Angeles business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York,” via Variety.
Tune in August 27 to see if she makes you cry from laughter!
