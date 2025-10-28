This is one wild ride.
40 Unfiltered Thoughts I Had During The 'Only Murders In The Building' Season 5 Finale
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's every unfiltered thought I had during the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale, streaming now on Hulu.
Disney/Hulu
1. Sofia's hair in the flashback looks amazing. I wish my hair could do that.
2. Not Teddy mentioning the Duolingo owl that's crazy. He's everywhere.
3. Camila plans on DEMOLISHING THE BUILDING?! I'm devastated.
4. This theme song is my favorite theme on TV. I will never skip it.
5. The script is good but Martin Short's delivery makes every scene 100 times better.
6. Also, this is truly my favorite trio on TV.
7. WHAT Jay never actually lost his finger. I did not see that coming!
8. I actually love Jay and Mabel together I'm so sorry. Selena and Logan are such a duo.
9. And you know what, I'll take it a step further and say I wish he'd been a character from the beginning! I'm just a sucker for a slow burn.
Disney/Hulu
10. Ah yes, the iconic delivery of "I know who killed Lester." It's always a mysterious delivery.
11. THE MAYOR KILLED LESTER! And slept with Sofia. That's wild.
12. Not quite as wild, however, as Mabel cutting the Mayor's fake finger off with the cleaver.
13. I always think about how many opportunities there are for human error in a situation like this. Like thank goodness she was right and she had good aim.
14. Mabel figured it out based on a typo in Howard's text that changed "Beau Tillman" to "Beautiful." Having such a strong reaction to an instinct rather than evidence is a crazy move.
15. Well this is definitely a game night gone wrong. I still can't believe Lester killed Nicky!
16. Ew the finger is so gross to me.
17. No not Beau telling Lester no one loves him on the night he died — we love you Lester! Everyone loves you!
18. Now the trio is literally chained up in the basement like a wild West movie.
19. "The Final Murders in the Building" LOL.
20. Okay so when is Jay going to save them. He's definitely going to. (Why do I care so much about this man?)
Disney/Hulu
21. Howard having the wrong names for Mabel, Oliver, and Charles in his phone is actually so funny.
22. Okay I'm never thrilled when these three are in danger but I love when it provides them the opportunity to be all emotional and sweet with each other. Like, that's my family!
23. Yes Miller, Howard, and Thē is the team up I never knew I needed.
24. It seems like Jay is finally realizing Bash is creepy.
25. I'm a sucker for any time the unassuming girly girl ends up being the main mastermind. Thank you Thē! Now she's taken over the press conference and turned it into a concert in the secret gaming room.
26. The trio has backed Mayor Tillman into a corner with a secret fourth recording device. The lesson here is always have a backup plan for getting evidence.
27. Another lesson, apparently, is always have commuter shoes because they've had to run multiple times this season.
28. Steve Martin cawing like a bird and making Selena Gomez breaking just became my favorite moment of the episode.
29. Jay admits he wants to be different, which separates him from Bash and Camila, but I've had it with men saying they want to be different. Like, I'm gonna need to see some action.
Disney/Hulu
30. And now the billionaires are being arrested. Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye Jay, you were bigger than the whole sky. A scruffy Logan Lerman will always get me.
31. Okay I'll admit that Charles and Sofia hashing it up is not as funny as I want it to be. But that's okay.
32. Yes Charles! Stay at the Arconia! Stand up to the dangerous women.
33. Okay it's 3 months later and I'm terrified to find out who's the next murder.
34. In addition to Oliver, Howard has some of the best line deliveries. I just love Michael Cyril Creighton!
35. Cinda Canning's new podcast is in London — maybe those season 6 rumors are true and we're really heading to London after all!
36. Oh, having a death happen outside the gate and potentially being excluded from the podcast is genius.
37. Is it Natasha Lyonne? I'm convinced it's Natasha Lyonne.
38. IT'S CINDA CANNING. Ok I totally didn't see that coming.
39. Okay so now they're definitely going to have to go to London to figure out who killed Cinda and why.
40. Did she die because of her murder investigation? Was she posing as the girl with the curls? We'll have to wait for Only Murders in the Building season 6 to find out. And I'll be tuning in.
Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more deep dives into your favorite TV shows and movies.