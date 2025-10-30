LOL, Madison Bailey Just Gave Us The Craziest 'Outer Banks' Season 5 Update

I'll never truly recover from the face the Outer Banks season 4 finale killed off Rudy Pankow's JJ — or all the edits I sobbed over in bed in the middle of the night. I wish I was kidding. I'm not. (It was a crazy day even without the episode, okay?). As we approach Outer Banks season 5, the cast has been vocal about how they're processing bringing the story to life one more time, and Madison Bailey (Kiara) just gave us an inside scoop into the feeling of the new episodes.

"I will just say that this season, you see a different — I think the whole season is set in a very different tone than previous seasons," she tells Brit + Co. "It's not a secret that we're dealing with a tragic loss and how that shapes our previously-innocent treasure hunting friends is really, you know, it's a thing."

Fans of the show are already preparing to be devastated by the final season as the Pogues go after JJ's father — and killer — to get revenge.

And writer-creator Jonas Pate promises it'll be "bittersweet."

"It's literally senior yeary," he exclusively told Brit + Co. "You're really excited because you're pumped to be doing this work that has meant so much to all of us, but it's also bittersweet because almost every location you go to, you're like 'Oh, we'll never be here again.' So, you know, it's emotional."

However Madison also revealed to Elite Daily that the vibes on set couldn't be better. “J.D. is so funny this year. I’m like, why is everybody so funny right now? We’ve really, really had a great time on set this year,” she revealed. “Between J.D. and Maddy, they’re hilarious.”

“The other day, we were filming on a boat, and I was like, ‘Wait, is this our last boat day? Is this our last sunset ride in?’" she continued. "We’re just really taking in all of the final milestones, like this is our last time at this location or my last scene with my parents. It’s been an emotional year, I’m not going to lie, but it’s been a good one.”