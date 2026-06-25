Outer Banks season 5 is finally coming to Netflix this August, and after five seasons, the Pogues (Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Drew Starkey as Rafe) are embarking on one final adventure. And Madelyn Cline told me that the cast had their fair share of adventures while filming the final season.

Filming 'Outer Banks' season 5 was "unbelievable."

"We filmed in Croatia this past year, and that was so epic," Madelyn Cline tells me at the Sanpellegrino CIAO! Limoncello Club launch event in New York City. "Croatia's been like a bucket list destination for a lot of us, but the food was incredible. The ocean was unbelievable. We had so many fun nights in Dubrovnik. We were so close throughout that whole two-ish months we were there and the vibes just felt like season one again. We were on location, running around, goofing off, having the best time, and also in the most beautiful place."

I'm glad to hear that they had a blast filming the new episodes because fans are already dissecting the trailer, and the fact that it looks like Sarah gets kidnapped (again). Plus the Twinkie exploding? A masquerade ball? I can't wait for these new episodes.