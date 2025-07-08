BritBox Lovers! Watch Our Exclusive 'Outrageous' Clip Before This Week's New Episode.

BritBox's Outrageous debuts new episodes weekly and ahead of July 9's brand new installment, we have an exclusive clip from the episode! The show follows the famous Mitford sisters in 1930s England. They were political, and scandalous, and confident, and basically did whatever they wanted simply because they wanted to. And in our exclusive clip, Nancy Mitford (Bessie Carter) tries to talk Jessica Mitford (Zoe Brough) out of a brand new idea.

Check out our brand new clip from BritBox's Outrageous, which debuts on the streamer July 9, 2025.

A Brand New Clip From BritBox's Outrageous: "Go To Spain" One of my favorite things about this show is that the women really interact like sisters. Being able to tell when your sister is telling the truth, snapping her to reality, or trying to convince her not to do something are hallmarks of a sisterly relationship IRL, and all of that happens in this brief conversation (even if the context is super different than any of us have experienced). Tune into BritBox Wednesday to see the full episode!

How many episodes are there in Outrageous? Outrageous will have 6 episodes total. Here's the full release schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 "The Gathering Storm" premiered June 18, 2025

"The Gathering Storm" premiered June 18, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 "Girl on the Rebound" premiered June 18, 2025

"Girl on the Rebound" premiered June 18, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 "Sparks Light Fires" premiered June 25, 2025

"Sparks Light Fires" premiered June 25, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres July 9, 2025

premieres July 9, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres July 16, 2025

premieres July 16, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres July 23, 2025

Who's in the Outrageous cast? The Outrageous cast includes: Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford

as Nancy Mitford Anna Chancellor as Sydney Bowles

as Sydney Bowles James Purefoy as David Freeman-Mitford

as David Freeman-Mitford Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford

as Tom Mitford Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford

as Pamela Mitford Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford

as Diana Mitford Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford

as Unity Mitford Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford

as Jessica Mitford Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford

as Deborah Mitford Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley

as Oswald Mosley Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd

as Peter Rodd James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine

as Hamish Erskine Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness

Check out The 10 Best Period Dramas To Watch On BritBox Right Now for more!