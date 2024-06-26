You'll Never Guess Which 'Bridgerton' Stars Are Dating IRL
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Bridgerton is all about the relationships — both platonic and romantic — and, apparently, both onscreen and off. While fans are wondering if Luke Thompson's Benedict will end up with Cressida Cowper, he's been spotted IRL with Harriet Cains (Philippa Featherington). And Harriet's onscreen sister Bessie Carter just shared some super cute PDA with Sam Phillips, whose character Lord Debling was interested in Penelope Featherington. Confused yet?!
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Sam Phillips and Bessie Carter were spotted sharing some PDA on a walk in Sussex, U.K. on June 22, 2024. Bessie dressed in a classic leggings, tee shirt, and pullover hoodie combo (which, if you ask me, is literally the coziest thing ever!) while Sam opted for a tee shirt and corduroy baseball cap.
This isn't the first time Bessie and Sam have been spotted together. They attended the finale celebration for The Crown season 6 alongside Bessie's parents Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton (who played Queen Elizabeth II during the final two seasons of the hit Netflix show), as well as the Wonka premiere. And after Bessie's role as Nancy Mitford in Outrageous was confirmed, Sam shared it to his Instagram story with a red heart emoji.
Bessie Carter gets along great with the rest of her Bridgerton costars as well, and recently shared a carousel of polaroid photos from their time on the season 3 set.
"Simply the best eggs," she says on Instagram. "Photos taken by the BEST @david.mumeni who joins the gang this season."
"Never have this author’s eyes ever seen such pleasing portraits…" the official Bridgerton account commented. I have to agree!
Bridgerton season 3 really is the gift that keeps on giving! After you've analyzed the season 3 ending, check out Lady Whistledown Just Teased The Bridgerton Season 4 Couple for the latest news on the series.
Lead image via Liam Daniel/Netflix
