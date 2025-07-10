Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Tune into one more scandalous episode.

Everything You Need To Know About BritBox's 'Outrageous' Season Finale

outrageous season finale britbox
BritBox
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jul 10, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Outrageous is coming to a close, but there's still one more episode before we say goodbye to the, er, outrageous Mitford sisters. The season finale is airing this Wednesday July 16 (which is also when The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres, so there is something to look forward to!), and we've got all the information you need before you press play.

Here's everything you need to know about the Outrageous season finale episode, airing on BritBox July 16, 2025.

Where can I watch the Outrageous season finale?

The Outrageous season finale will stream on BritBox July 16, 2025 at 8 PM EST.

How many episodes of Outrageous are there?

Outrageous has six episodes total:

  • Season 1, Episode 1 "The Gathering Storm" premiered June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 2 "Girl on the Rebound" premiered June 18, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 3 "Sparks Light Fires" premiered June 25, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 4 "Hating and Loving" premiered July 2, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 5 "Oysters and Champagne" premiered July 9, 2025
  • Season 1, Episode 6 premieres July 16, 2025

Who's in the Outrageous cast?

Outrageous CastWho plays the Mitford sisters in the Outrageous TV show?BritBox

The Outrageous cast has some of the coolest names around, and a few faces you'll recognize! Here's the full list:

  • Bessie Carter as Nancy Mitford
  • Toby Regbo as Tom Mitford
  • Isobel Jesper Jones as Pamela Mitford
  • Joanna Vanderham as Diana Mitford
  • Shannon Watson as Unity Mitford
  • Zoe Brough as Jessica Mitford
  • Orla Hill as Deborah Mitford
  • Anna Chancellor as Sydney Bowles
  • James Purefoy as David Freeman-Mitford
  • Joshua Sasse as Oswald Mosley
  • Jamie Blackley as Peter Rodd
  • James Musgrave as Hamish Erskine
  • Calam Lynch as Bryan Guinness

Where did Outrageous film?

Outrageous was filmed around Buckinghamshire in England in June 2024.

Tune into the Outrageous season finale on July 16 and tell us your favorite scandalous moments in the series on Facebook! And if you're already missing the show, check out The 10 Best Period Dramas To Watch On BritBox Right Now.

pop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

the summer i turned pretty interview steven death theory
Entertainment

Everyone’s Convinced Jenny Han Just Teased This Character's Death In 'TSITP' Season 3

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Split
Celebrity News

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Are All Smiles In Rare Family Photo After Confirming Their Breakup

​McDonald's Snack Wrap Return July 2025
Food News & Menu Updates

McDonald’s Snack Wraps Are Back On Menus Today (For Just $3!)

Best Moisturizers For Dry Skin
Best Beauty Products

The 5 Best (& Well-Reviewed) Moisturizers For Dry Skin On Sale For Prime Day

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit