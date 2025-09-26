6 New Costco Finds To Try In September (Before They Disappear)

A new month means a whole new lineup of seasonal goodies quietly comes to Costco–and trust us, you'll definitely want to snag them before they’re gone. These fun finds (from protein-packed pantry staples to sweet treats) are giving us even more reasons to love a Costco run.

Here are 6 new Costco finds you absolutely need to check out this September!

Brami Brami Pasta While most protein pastas on the market are made with chickpeas, Brami's version employs Italian durum wheat and ancient lupini beans for a filling bite. And when we say filling, we mean it: one serving has a whopping 21 grams of protein! You can find a four-pack (with two each of Fusilli and Curly Mac) exclusively at Costco now.

Kevin's Natural Foods Kevin's Natural Foods Hawaiian-Style Chicken Swimming in a tropical Hawaiian-style sauce, this Paleo chicken entree that just hit Costco is extremely satisfying with 20 grams of protein per serving. You can feel good eating it, too, because it's certifiably free of gluten, soy, and antibiotics. Plus, since they're fully cooked through, all you have to do to get a meal on the table is heat up the package.

Bob's Red Mill Bob's Red Mill Organic Protein Oats These whole grain protein oats from Bob's Red Mill are now available in a large 64-ounce bag at Costco to make your breakfast meal prep plans way more convenient. We love that they're naturally gluten-free!

Loacker Loacker Minis Mix Now featuring dark chocolate, this 80-count bag of bite-sized cream-filled wafers that just hit Costco shelves is the perfect purchase for people who love snacking on sweets, but don't want to go overboard every time their cravings strike.

@costco.so.obsessed Chocxo Chocolatier Dubai-Inspired Milk Chocolate & Pistachio Cups Touted as a "better for you" version of the viral Dubai chocolate (5 grams of sugar per cup), this pack of individually-wrapped candies is another new Costco find we can't wait to try in September. Each one is made with a milk chocolate shell filled with pistachio and cashew nut butters. They get their signature crunch from gluten-free graham cracker bits, too.

Costco Calpak Evry 8-Piece Luggage Bundle The fact that you can upgrade your entire travel setup for just $180 at Costco is pretty wild, but we're sure this deal won't last long! Complete with a checked suitcase, carry-on, three packing cubes, a laundry bag, a shoe bag, and one luggage tag, this bundle is hard to beat.

