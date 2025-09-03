Owala just dropped so many fun, exclusive colors, and I just know they're going to go fast. Available only on Amazon, the four new colorways are nothing short of eye-catching and joy-inducing. Better yet, the brand even released an entirely new bottle design that adds a handle to the famed SmoothSip Slider (more on that below). I'm definitely eyeing a few of these designs to join my growing army of Owala bottles, and you should, too.

Scroll on to shop the all-new Owala Color Drop that just hit Amazon!

Amazon Owala FreeSip Sway: Daybreak The FreeSip Sway is easily my favorite water bottle at the moment. I have it in the Eucalyptus colorway and carry it practically everywhere from the climbing gym to friends' places. The handle makes it easy to carry, and I love the unique 'sip or chug' opening up top that locks when I need it to. It keeps my drinks super cold, too! Now, you can find the bottle (30 and 40 ounces) in new colors like Daybreak and Putting Green – exclusively on Amazon.

Amazon Owala SmoothSip Slider: Strawberry Fields Alongside the new Daybreak color, Strawberry Fields makes its debut on the no-hand SmoothSip Slider. You can snag this cutie in both 12- and 20-ounce sizes.

Amazon Owala FreeSip Twist: Daybreak This more-traditional bottle style boasts the new Daybreak theme and carries 24 ounces inside, perfect for running errands or hitting the park (and stying hydrated while you do it).

Amazon Owala FreeSip: Lost Signal Though this exclusive Amazon collection is dominated mostly by cheerful colorways, this mysterious combo just dropped, too! Titled Lost Signal, the dark hue is available on the FreeSip bottle in both 24- and 32-ounce styles. You can also find this design in the brand-new Daybreak and Putting Green colors.

Amazon Owala SmoothSip Slider With Handle: Daybreak This day-brightening colorway (on an all-new handled bottle design, BTW!) comes in both 12- and 24-ounce sizes to suit your sipping.

Amazon Owala FreeSip Tumbler: Putting Green The Putting Green color is so sweet, and I could see it being a great gift for any golf lover since the name's a riff on the game. This 40-ounce tumbler will keep you super hydrated and cooled off all day long, plus it comes in the Daybreak color if green's not totally your thing.

