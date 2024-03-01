The 23 Must-Have Items For Your Carry-On Packing List This Year
Traveling is such a treat, especially when you're popping over on a spring break getaway to sunnier skies and warmer weather, a girls’ trip with friends you haven’t seen in far too long, or a summer vacation to somewhere you've never been. But going away should be fun, not stressful! If packing is the bane of your existence, or you simply do not have the time to think about it all. This packing list for your carry-on luggage has everything, so make room for stylish walking shoes, phone chargers, and other products that will keep you comfortable while in flight. Bon voyage!
CALPAK Evry Carry-On Luggage
To start to pack a carry-on bag, you need a carry-on bag! My personal favorite is this hardshell rolling suitcase. Internal pockets and dividers help to keep your packing process extremely organized and efficient which makes it perfect for trips when you prefer to travel only with a carry-on.
CALPAK Terra 26L Laptop Duffel Backpack
If you prefer a backpack to hardshell luggage for your carry-on bag, CALPAK also is the clear winner with this bag that can be carried on your back or as a duffel. With just about one million internal and external pockets, I’ve been able to bring just this bag on 4 day long trips, which says a lot about its organizational capabilities since I’m a chronic overpacker.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Lightweight and compact, bringing a Kindle in your carry-on bag is much more conducive than traveling with a physical book. Using the Libby app on your phone, you can download books for free straight from your local library onto your Kindle to enjoy a range of stories at no cost.
Touchland Power Mist Hand Sanitizer
Keeping yourself clean can be a challenge when you’re on the move, so it’s always great to have a hand sanitizer at the ready. This misting sanitizer is leakproof and TSA approved… add to cart!
Owala FreeSip
This reusable bottle is a dream setup for a carry-on bag and is much more practical for travel than the acclaimed Stanley Cup because of the screw on top with a handle that makes it easy to carry and toss into your bag without fear of leaks. Plus, the duo sip and straw lid lets you drink how you want!
No Reception Club Dopp Kit
This clear panel toiletry bag is comfortable size for inclusion in a carry-on and fits all of your essentials. Since it’s see through, it makes security lines easy since TSA will be able to check what’s inside without having to unzip and rifle through your belongings.
Loop Earplugs in Quiet
Getting your beauty sleep can be a little more difficult when you’re confined to an airplane that’s full of other passengers who aren’t on the same sleep schedule as you. Instead of letting the noise from your aisle mates keep you up, enjoy blissful silence with these reusable earplugs.
Sleep Eye Mask - up & up
Keep the light out with this eye mask that doesn’t press up on your lashes. Creating a black-out effect, this sub $10 option from Target is always in my travel bag.
Lanolips The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
This multipurpose balm works as a chapstick, hydrating moisturizer substitute, and more is a 100% natural alternative to other petroleum-based balms. It’s not greasy or sticky and will keep your skin feeling dewy even dry aircraft cabin air.
Ban.do Mobile Tech Pouch
Keep your countless chargers organized within your carry-on bag with this patterned pitch that has a carry handle, front pocket, zipper opening, and a place to store all your cords.
Shark FlexStyle
The Shark FlexStyle packs a punch without taking up much space. The slim design is perfect for tucking into the internal pocket of your carry-on, and external attachments allow it to be used as a hair dryer, curling iron, and blowout tool all wrapped into one.
Standard Baggu Reusable Bag
I love to travel with these chic reusable bags because they fold down so small, but can hold SO much. With the capacity of 2-3 plastic grocery bags and the strength to hold up to 50 lbs, throwing one or two of them into your carry-on is a no-brainer.
Mary & Jane Sunny Melts
If you’re a nervous flier, these melts deliver an easygoing disposition with a happy, infectious energy to keep you at peace as soon as the wheels go up. Because they’re less than 0.3% hemp-derived, they are TSA-approved and a-ok to fly with while creating a blissful effect for a plant-powered mood boost.
Girlfriend Collective Black Recycled Cotton Long Sleeve Crew
In the unfortunate off-chance that your checked luggage gets lost, it’s wise to plan ahead and have extra clothing in your carry-on that can translate well in multiple different settings. This cozy longsleeve is amazing for lounging around, but can also be dressed up for dinners and daytime exploring. Its size range is vast with offerings from XXS to 6XL, making it the perfect top for every gal on the go.
Sierra Madre All Square Skort
Similar to the above, this skort is a multifunctional piece of clothing that can get you through various events in style in the off chance that your main piece of checked luggage doesn’t make it to the carousel and you have to be resourceful. Its athletic fabric and sweat-wicking capabilities make it comfortable enough for all-day wear, and a stylish slit and buttons take it seamlessly from day to night.
Rothy’s Square Mary Jane
The ultimate flats for vacation hot girl walks, these Mary Janes go with everything, are chicer than regular sneakers, and can be machine washed again and again.
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Jacket
This lightweight down jacket is my holy grail. I bring it everywhere and it’s the perfect weight that can be worn in mildly chilly temperature, but also provides serious warmth on more frigid days while packing down small for on-the-go ease.
Tita Star
Instead of taking up excess space with a strapless bra that works for the one fussy going out top that you plan to wear on your trip, I love these playful reusable nipple covers as a functional alternative. Made from ultra-thin silicone, Titas lay flat under clothing and the unique shapes make them feel like a fun secret that you can keep close to your chest.
Dieux Forever Eye Mask
The thin, lightweight, and reusable eye patch that holds gels, serums, and creams close to the skin for maximum absorption. Use with your favorite eye cream, gel, or serum for ultra under-eye plumping. No eye bag jet lag here!
Glamnetic Ballet Pink Press-on Nails
Bring these trusty ultra-durable press-ons with you on vacay that are so easy you can apply them in 10 minutes on the plane or while waiting to board. Ballet Pink is the perfect almost-neutral to go with every single outfit, no matter how colorful or monochromatic. Your kit includes a cuticle pusher, nail file, and glue so if you do happen to pop one off, you can glue them right back on without extra stress. They’re infinitely reusable and can last up to 2 weeks for most.
AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case
If you don’t already have a pair of AirPods, WYD? The noise canceling 3rd generation models provide uninterrupted listening on long flights.
3 Pack of 10FT iPhone Chargers
It’s important to have extra phone charges while you travel in case you accidentally leave one on the plane or in your AirBNB – mistakes happen! For only $10, this colorful 3 pack is a great solution for forgetful minds and tired phone batteries.
Cuup Bikini Pack of 3
After hours of traveling in the same undergarments, you’ll be thankful that you remembered to pack a fresh pair, trust us on this one.
