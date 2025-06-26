Owala Lovers Won’t Want To Miss The Brand’s Next Charming Drop

Owala’s next Color Drop is simply stunning, but it’s not just a bottle. The famed drinkware brand is releasing a collaboration with jeweler Made by Mary that comes with two adorable Owala-shaped charms so you can accessorize your bottle and a wear your Owala love via necklace. I’m already obsessed, and any Owala loyalist is going to be, too.

Scroll on for all the details on the Owala Color Drop x Made by Mary collab featuring the perfect statement charms.

Owala Coined ‘Charmed to Meet You,’ Owala’s next Color Drop is an eye-catching collaboration with jewelry designer, Made by Mary. The set includes a pink 24-ounce Owala FreeSip bottle with a sparkly, glossy finish and a brass and enamel water bottle charm, as well as a custom-made Made by Mary gold vermeil and enamel Owala charm on a gold-filled chain.

Owala The bottle charm itself can easily be tacked onto the included Owala bottle, and you can match it with the necklace's charm to make an oh-so charming statement. Given that charms are the moment right now (see: bag charms, Labubus, and maximalist charm necklaces), this next Color Drop is undeniably trendy and just downright fun for anyone who enjoys sipping from the popular bottle brand.

Owala The Owala Color Drop x Made by Mary collab will be available to shop on July 15 at 10 a.m. MST. The set sells for $99.99 and is only available online. The most important thing to note is that it will definitely go quick, so if you’re ready to don your hydration fandom as soon as it drops, you’ll want to sign up for notifications here. I drink from my Owala FreeSip Sway bottle every single day, so I truly can’t wait to shop the upcoming collaboration!

This post has been updated.