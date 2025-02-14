Vintage farmhouse vibes.
22 Magnolia Finds At Target To Create The Most Gorgeous Table Settings (Starting At $5)
The secret to creating a gorgeous tablescape is first thinking about your color scheme and then decorating in layers, from the tablecloth to the centerpiece. Whether for a casual brunch, an elegant dinner, or a festive spring gathering, here’s a simple guide to styling a beautiful tablescape. With spring around the corner, we'll go with a vintage farmhouse theme with help from our favorite Hearth & Hand with Magnolia finds at Target.
Scroll to see all our favorite Target x Magnolia table setting finds!
Target
Textured Gingham Tablecloth
Gingham is a hot trend of spring. This cotton tablecloth is the perfect canvas for your farmhouse tablescape with blue and natural hues.
Target
Natural Jute Braided Table Runner
Topping your tablecloth with a textural layer, like this 100% jute runner, adds more depth to your tablescape and defines the space.
Target
Wooden Plate Charger
You can go with a traditional placemat or use these wooden chargers instead for a modern look. The darker tone contrasts nicely with the jute runner.
Target
Textured Gingham Cloth Napkins
These gingham napkins bring out the natural tones in the tablecloth, brightening the space.
Target
Stoneware Reactive Glaze Dinner Plate
Top your charger with beautiful stoneware in an organic hue.
Target
Scalloped Edge Stoneware Pasta/Grain Bowl
Depending on your meal, you can add pasta plates. Love these with a scalloped edge for playful texture. Mixing and matching patterns create an eclectic look or you can keep it uniform for a classic feel.
Target
Stainless Steel Flatware Set
Gold flatware is a great way to make it feel more luxe, less rustic. Place forks on the left, knives and spoons on the right.;)
Target
Stoneware Cereal Bowl
These rustic cereal bowls, at just $5!, are perfect for soups too.
Target
Recycled Glass Tumbler
Next, think about your water glasses. These are made of 100% recycled glass, adding a sustainability element to your table.
Target
Tinted Glass Coupe Drinkware
If you're planning to serve cocktails, these coupe glasses are a modern twist to a vintage style.
Target
Stoneware Beverage Pitcher
You can serve a water pitcher or use this stoneware pitcher as a centerpiece with dried branches or fresh flowers.
Target
Wooden Paddle Serving Board
Another centerpiece idea would be to use this large paddle board with breads, fruits, and/or a butter board!
Target
Footed Wood Serving Trivet
Elevate your serving dishes, or the main meal, with this wood trivet.
Target
Stoneware Berry Bowl
Serve fruits or bread in this cute bowl that could also serve as a centerpiece.
Target
Marble Fruit Bowl
This marble bowl also makes an elegant serving dish for side dishes.
Target
Scalloped Stoneware Serving Tray
Continue the scalloped edge theme with this colorful tray.
Target
Marble Stacking Salt & Pepper Cellar
Make sure little details like your salt and pepper shakers also blend with your design. This marble stacking salt and pepper cellar is functional and looks great with the other marble elements on the table.
Target
Ribbed Ceramic Pampas Jar Candle
Light candles to set the mood. This two-wick candle features a woodsy scent with notes of violet and amber, and burns for around 30 hours, enough to last you long beyond dessert!
Target
Stoneware Mug With Embossed Heart
Now for coffee and dessert. Bring out these cute mugs for everyone's favorite portion of the meal.
Target
Wooden Cake Stand with Glass Cloche
Options: This cake stand is a great way to serve pastries, cakes and cookies.
Target
Scalloped Stoneware Dessert Bowls
For ice cream and puddings, add a pop of color with these scalloped dessert bowls when it's time to serve the best dish.
Target
Fluted Glass Parfait Cup Set
These vintage-style parfait cups are also a delightful way to serve all kinds of dessert.
