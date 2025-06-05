Um, Paige DeSorbo Is Officially Leaving 'Summer House'

Now that Summer House season 9 officially wrapped, Paige DeSorbo is ready to drop a pretty major announcement: she's not returning to the Bravo show. The fan-favorite took to her Instagram stories to drop the news, and needless to say...we're heartbroken. Here's what she had to say about her decision, the last seven years, and what's next for the Bravo star!

Bravo On June 5, 2025, Paige DeSorbo posted on her Instagram stories to officially announce she "made the decision not to return to Summer House" after season nine. Desorbo said that "being a part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters" of her life, but ultimately that "it's time for this chapter to close." This announcement comes after months of breakup drama with fellow Bravolebrity, Craig Conover — as well as the exciting drop of her new pajama line, Daphne. And while this is definitely heartbreaking to fans (genuinely cannot imagine the show without classic Paige quips like "while he pretends to be Diplo"), the move definitely makes sense for the fashion icon. Luckily, DeSorbo also noted, "And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise." Although she didn't make a formal announcement, some fans speculate that other Summer House alums like Ciara, Amanda, and Lindsay will join forces for their own show about life in the city...so fingers crossed that actually happens! In the meantime, we're definitely happy for our outfit queen and giggly gal.

Read Paige DeSorbo's Full Announcement Here: Instagram/paige_desorbo I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to Summer House. Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life - the friendships, the drama, the giggles. all unforgetable. You've seen me grow up of these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close. To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you. I never could've imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed💋

