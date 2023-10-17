16 Bravolebrities Books To Read While You Wait For The Next Season Of Your Fave Show
A lifelong reader, Emily Stone loves to talk all things books and literary culture. Her knack for fiction spans from the classics such as Wuthering Heights to modern young adult hits by some of her favorite authors like Leigh Bardugo. Emily’s friends know her as a one-woman library — always ready to loan out a book. Known to read more than 70 books a year, she has a firm grasp on the current state of young adult fiction. You can hear some of her hot takes on the Characters Chat podcast.
No doubt about it — the past few months have been the best time to be a Bravo fan. Of course there was #Scandoval, and let’s be real, nothing is better than seeing Ariana absolutely crush it on Dancing With the Stars. But we’ve also been blessed with cliffhanger trailers for Real Housewives of Potomac AND Beverly Hills (#WheresKyle).
If you’re looking to get to know some of the cast of your fave reality shows a bit more, you may be surprised to find out that a ton of Bravo-lebrities are published authors — with some of them even being on the New York Times bestseller list. (Stassi made this her whole personality for one season of VPRy, btw.) We’ve got 16 recs to scratch your in-between season itch.
Money can’t buy you class, but it can buy you these page-turners! 😘
Vanderpump Reads
Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook by Stassi Schroeder
Stassi Shroeder has always liked what she likes: her clothes, great lattes, bubbly drinks, and ranch dressing. Somewhere and somehow in life, these things — and so much more — got labeled as”basic” and that means they suddenly mean less...because that makes sense? Why do we need to live in a world with so much judgment where everyone's a critic? I like espresso martinis and cheese — and that's okay!
Aside from celebrating the "basic" things in life, Stassi shares about living in the public eye and what can happen behind closed doors that doesn’t always make it on the screen. You’re guaranteed to get a few laughs out of this one!
Stassi’s second memoir, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*tch Handbook To Surviving Rock Bottom, is also out now.
Give Them Lala by Lala Kent
We know and love Lala for her brutal honesty and fierceness on the Vanderpump Rules set, and this book gives you all that and more.
In a collection of essays, Lala delves into her hometown story, where she was just known as Lauren Burningham — a hopeful actress in Utah hoping to make it big. As she learned to navigate the ins-and-outs of Hollywood, she found herself giving everyone Lala, a different (but still true) version of that girl from Utah.
Give Them Lala came out in May 2021, just a few months before her public breakup with Randall. Could you IMAGINE the insight we’d have into that messiness? Lala, give us another one!
Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches by Ariana Madix
Y’all already know we couldn’t leave this one off the list! Ariana’s next book (the first one is co-authored by that worm with a mustache) is set to publish December 5, so go ahead and get your pre-order in.
In this highly anticipated release, Ariana takes back her power, channeling her pain and betrayal into a way of resilience and strength. The book is divided by different drinks, with each one representing a part of her and T*m’s relationship from her point of view. Partake in the journey, and amazing cocktails, that shocked the Bravo nation.
Below Deck Books
Running Against the Tide: True Tales from the Stud of the Sea by Captain Lee
During charters of love triangles and drunken guests, there's only one person who can keep his calm — Captain Lee. We know Captain Lee is a fan favorite for his dry humor, but also when he gets angry it somehow makes the show even better? Don’t ask.
Captain Lee tells all in his first memoir, Running Against the Tide. From growing up in landlocked Saginaw, Michigan to navigating the high seas with billionaire guests, he has no shortage of stories to share. You can find out some of his craziest charters (which involved crewing a drug boat out of Turks and Caicos) and more in this deep-dive.
Be the Calm or Be the Storm: Leadership Lessons from a Woman at the Helm by Captain Sandy Yawn
Of course we can’t only give love to Captain Lee when Captain Sandy is one of the best in the business. This book is slightly different from Captain Lee’s — you won’t get any drugs here, but you will see how Captain Sandy sets her crews up for success.
Captain Sandy has navigated many crazy storms at sea during her years, and she’s ready to share what holds people together during those times: trust and teamwork. By giving your crew the right rolls and having someone who believes in them at the helm, you’ll find people are capable of so much more than they realize.
Lucky Charming by Kate Chastain
In this book, Kate dives into why she decided to start yachting all those years ago and how she had to learn the ropes and make a “sh*t-ton” of mistakes. Which is crazy to think about...Kate making mistakes? How? I genuinely wonder what the other stewardesses thought when they joined a crew and saw Kate would be their chief stew. Is it a pit in the stomach that turns to dread, or immediate relief knowing you’ll be learning from one of the best in the biz?
After almost a decade of working at sea and serving some of the most interesting guests, Kate shares all about the good, bad and shocking details of working for the rich and famous.
Real Housewives Memoirs
Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again by Teresa Giudice
You might think you know Teresa Guidice, one of the longest on-air housewives from New Jersey, but what’s on screen isn’t even close. Teresa shares her highest of highs and lowest of lows in this entertaining book, using some of the essays she wrote in prison while she was doing her time for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. She spent 15 months, giving her plenty of time to think about what to say.
In 2017, Teresa published her second memoir, Standing Strong, to share her story of life after prison and being a single mother.
Pretty Mess by Erika Jayne
Erika Girardi always knew there was a part of her that was meant to be Erika Jayne — the singer, model, dancer, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Known for her extravagant lifestyle (after all it is XXpen$ive to be me!) and never holding back, Erika is ready to share never before seen parts of her life.
Erika shares everything from her rise to fame, accepting the part on RHOBH, and her marriage to Tom Girardi (this was published in 2018, before Erika filed for divorce in November 2020 — Pretty Mess is messy, but not that messy).
Drinking and Tweeting and Other Brandi Blunders by Brandi Glanville
If you’re a Housewife fan, you either love or can’t stand Brandi Glanville. I personally teeter on the “what in the world is this woman doing” side, but anything she puts out is absolutely going to grab your attention. This is from 2013, right when Brandi joined the cast, and it will take you back in time to the glory days of the show.
She goes into details following her very public and very nasty divorce, how plastic surgery changed her life, and the glitter and glam of where she is now. She is raunchy, though — you’ve been warned!
The Pursuit of Porsha: How I Grew Into My Power and Purpose by Porsha Williams
Though she’s not on Real Housewives of Atlanta anymore, Porsha Williams will always be a fan favorite. In this powerful memoir, she shares how her journey of discovery and self-reflection led to happiness and acceptance.
Porsha explains more of her childhood throughout the book, detailing her upbringing as the granddaughter of civil rights activist, Hosa Williams. From tear-jerking moments to vulnerability, Porsha gives us never-before-seen moments of her life that tested her faith and how it was restored every time.
Published (Southern) Charm
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar by Shep Rose
Let’s be real, Shep kind of sucks. But he *does* know how to party and how to really let go. I don’t recommend this book if you're on a deep soul-searching journey, but it is a nice reminder that life doesn’t have to be serious all the time. You're the most important at the end of your day, so having fun and laughing is the most important thing to fill your time.
(Plus, he shares some great tips on getting drunk overseas! We will *not* end up on Locked Up Abroad this go round my friends.)
Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong with My Sewing? by Craig Conover
Now, on to the other Southern Charm star — Craig Conover. For my local South Carolinians, is his ad still running? “If you’ve been run over, call Conover.” Anyway, not the point.
Craig has always loved sewing, but he had no idea the hobby would lead to him opening Sewing Down South. As he struggled through law school and the quick rise in fame, Craig found himself also struggling with severe anxiety and self-doubt. In his darkest moments, he turned to the one thing that always brought him comfort: his sewing machine.
Now, after opening his own business and doing work he’s passionate about, Craig is ready to reclaim his life and share all the ins and outs. Keep stitchin’!
Million Dollar (Book) Listings
Sell It Like Serhant: How To Sell More, Earn More, and Become the Ultimate Sales Machine by Ryan Serhant
This definitely isn’t a memoir, but if you’re looking for some insight into how Ryan Serhant handles closing million dollar deals after million dollar deals, this is it.
Ryan Serhant used to be a shy cowboy, and in 2008 when he entered the real estate scene, his only achievement was being a hand model at the time. Not even a decade later, he’s one of the top real estate agents in New York City.
You don’t need to be in sales to appreciate this read. Ryan offers tips to build your confidence and handle everyday life. No gossip, BUT who doesn’t want to learn more about loving yourself?
It's Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life by Josh Altman
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star shares strategies to build your confidence, establish your reputation, and how to ultimately succeed.
Figuring your career out from the beginning is hard, and it takes a lot of failure —something Josh knows all too well. There’s a way you can have your cake and eat it too, though; by building a better, stronger and more effective version of yourself.
Celebri-TEA From Other Bravo Legends
Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn
This is the first time everrrrr some of the Real Housewives go on the record about the ins-and-outs of the franchise. People magazine writer and author, Dave Quinn interviewed cast members from all seven cities, giving the millions of fans what they want: even more drama.
Whether you are a casual viewer, or you've rewatched every season a million times, this book is for you. Find out more about some of the stories behind the most iconic lines ever, and what really happens on some of those vacations. Go behind the glam, paparazzi, and fake quotes directly into the lives of some of your favorites!
The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up by Andy Cohen
And of course it wouldn’t be right to round up some Bravo books without highlighting some work from the primary provider himself — Mister Andy Cohen.
You maaay remember the one New Year’s Eve broadcast with Anderson Cooper and Andy that got a *little* out of hand, but I would like to describe it as revolutionary. In The Daddy Diaries, Andy dives into his life right after nursing the hangover from that show and divulges into what it’s like to be a dad of two (!) little ones and running his media empire on top of it all.
Andy is still navigating the drama of almost all things Housewives, but now he's learning to handle playground dilemmas as well. At the heart of it all, he gets downright honest about owning life as a single working dad. After all, Watch What Happens Live airs after bedtime. 😉
