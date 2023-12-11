Make The Season Bright With Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner's Favorite Holiday Events
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
With all this talk about holiday parties, it can make those of us who typically experience JOMO — the joy of missing out — consider what could actually excite us to leave the house. For besties Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, there's nothing better than finding events that fit the bill. It's the main reason they've teamed up with Eventbrite to bring you their "GTFO & Celebrate" campaign! Known for being the go to destination for unique and local events, Eventbrite allows people to have fun on a budget.
It's one of the many reasons Paige and Hannah are excited about their partnership. Aside from appearing on Bravo's Summer House and hosting their hilarious Giggly Squadpodcast, Paige and Hannah love to be cozy. Throw in a healthy dose of laughter and you've got two ladies who know how have fun wherever they're at. Now that the holidays are around the corner, Paige feels ready to trade in her cozy vibes so she can celebrate the upcoming new year. She said NYE should be celebrated because it's a great way to kick off a fresh start. "I feel like in your 30s you have a different vibe, so I love that Eventbrite gives you a curated list of events [to choose from]," said Paige. From there, Eventbrite makes it super easy to send a link to your groupchat.
Hannah also went on to acknowledge that the GTFO & Celebrate campaign has something for everyone based on whatever mood they're in. "[My mood] changes everyday, so we have a wide range of options. If you're gonna leave your own home and deal with other people, we want to make sure it's worth it for you."
While it's nice to be at home, we can't help but agree with Paige and Hannah — it's time to GTFO & Celebrate! Keep reading to learn about Paige and Hannah's holiday suggestions, from outfits to events!
Image via Inga Seliverstova/Pexels
When it comes to an ensemble, Paige loves being able to plan an outfit based on whatever event she's headed to, but Hannah laughed. She said, "I think Paige and I are different. She lives for putting an outfit together for a gala whereas I'll totally do a little sip and paint thing at 4 so I can be in bed early." But, they both agree that your holiday outfits should be fun and memorable.
Paige said, "I think one of the easiest things to do is change up your looks with tights. It's a really budget-friendly way to try new trends and get dressed up for the holidays." She's also loving the lace trend and suggests pairing a blazer dress you may already have with a pair of inexpensive tights from Amazon.
Hannah smiled and said, "I was a gold girl for so long and recently discovered chunky silver accessories. With Beyoncé's Renaissance, it's like the perfect time for the gold and glitter." She then laughed and said, "Try silver if you haven't! I don't know what it is, but it makes me feel like a sexy tin man. I'm obsessed with it." Whether you try glitzy gold or stunning silver is up to you — just have fun with your outfit!
Looking for more inspo? Here are 45 holiday dresses we can't get enough of right now!
When it comes to events, there's plenty of places to celebrate. As I mentioned, Page and Hannah partnered with Eventbrite to help you ring in the holiday season with some good, old fashioned cheer. These are the 8 events we're adding to our calendars as we speak.
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
The House of Yes XMAS SPECTACULAR
Details:
- Date and Time — Friday, December 15 from 6:30-9:30pm EST
- Location — House of Yes in Brooklyn, NY
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
The Golden Girls Live! The Christmas Episodes
Details:
- Date and Time — Friday, December 15 from 8-10:30pm PST
- Location — The Victoria Theatre in San Francisco, CA
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
The Holiday Drive-In Move Night
Details:
- Date and Time — Friday, December 15 from 8:30-10:46 pm PST
- Location — Electric Dusk Drive-In in Glendale, CA
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
The Nutcracker
Details:
- Date and Time — Saturday, December 16 at 1:00pm PST
- Location — Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, CA
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
SIP + PAINT: Happy Little Winter Trees w/ Rachel Heiss
Details:
- Date and Time — Sunday, December 17 from 2:00-4:00pm EST
- Location — Union Market in Washington, D.C.
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
Seasonal Poured & Painted Candles with Soy Latina Candles
Details:
- Date and Time — Sunday, December 17 from 5:30-7:30pm PST
- Location — Tansy in Burbank, CA
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
Black Tie New Year's Eve Gala at the Luxurious Willard
Details:
- Date and Time — December 31 from 7:30pm-1am EST January 1, 2024
- Location — The Willard InterContinental Washington D.C. in Washington, D.C.
Image via GTFO & Celebrate/Eventbrite
Gatsby's Prohibition New Years Eve Party 2024 at Morgan Manufacturing
- Date and Time — December 31 from 9:00pm-1:30am CST January 1, 2024
- Location — Morgan MFG in Chicago, IL
Even if you're a homebody, it's okay to spread a little holiday cheer this year! While you're busy figuring out your last-minute plans, don't forget to check out the full list of Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner's GTFO & Celebrate events in partnership with Eventbrite!
We've got you covered with all the holiday inspo at Brit+Co!
Lead image via Eventbrite
