The Best Limited Series To Stream In 2024 & Where To Watch Them
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you want to go more in depth with characters than a two-hour movie, but don't necessarily want to sit through multiple seasons of multiple episodes in a TV show, don't you worry: these limited series will give you all the drama, romance, and mystery you're craving, and wrap everything up nicely by the time the credits roll on the final episode. Here are the best limited series to stream in 2024.
Apple TV+
Apple TV+
Lady in the Lake
When a young girl goes missing, Jewish housewife Maddie decides to investigate the disappearance herself. Cleo balances providing for her family with the politics of Black Baltimore. But when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mysterious death, she realizes everyone around them is in danger.
The Lady in the Lake cast includes Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince.
Max
Miya Mizuno/HBO
The Regime
In this satirical limited series, Elena Vernham is the chancellor of a fictional, contemporary European regime. Over the course of a year, the regime begins to fall apart no matter how hard Elena tries to hold it together.
The Regime cast includes Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant.
Ian Watson/HBO Max
Station Eleven
Station Eleven follows a group of traveling performers 20 years after a pandemic led to the end of modern civilization, and traces the lives of ordinary heroes leading up to the outbreak. It's a beautiful, artistic look at finding hope in horrible times and I cannot recommend it enough!
The Station Eleven cast includes Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, David Wilmot, Nabhaan Rizwan, Daniel Zovatto, Philippine Velge, and Lori Petty.
Hulu
Hulu
We Were The Lucky Ones
Inspired by Georgia Hunter’s novel of the same name, this limited series follows the Kurc family after World War II scatters them across the world. But the darker the war (and the world) gets, the harder they work to find each other.
The We Were The Lucky Ones cast stars Joey King, Logan Lerman, Lior Ashkenazi, Robin Weigert, Amit Rahav, Michael Aloni, Eva Feiler, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Moran Rosenblatt, Sam Woolf, and Hadas Yaron.
Hulu
Under The Bridge
Under the Bridge follows Rebecca and a local police officer who team up to investigate the disappearance of local teen Reena Virk. When a group of teens are accused of the murder, Rebecca realizes just how many secrets the town is hiding.
The Under the Bridge cast stars Lily Gladstone, Riley Keough, Vritika Gupta, Chloe Guidry, Javon “Wanna” Walton, Izzy G., Aiyana Goodfellow, and Ezra Faroque Khan.
Netflix
Netflix
All The Light We Cannot See
Marie-Laure and her father live near the Museum of Natural History in Paris. But when the Nazi occupation begins, they escape to Saint-Malo, taking the museum's most sought-after jewel with them. Meanwhile German orphan Werner is becoming an expert at fixing radios, a skill the Hitler Youth quickly recognizes. And their lives converge in the most unexpected way.
The All the Light We Cannot See cast includes Aria Mia Loberti, Nell Sutton, Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, and Marion Bailey.
Matt Towers/Netflix
One Day
Emma and Dexter meet on the night of their graduation, July 15th, 1988, and decide to meet up on every July 15 in the future. As their lives evolve, they come to the same realization: they mean more to each other than they ever anticipated. Fair warning: this limited series will definitely make you cry!
The One Day cast stars Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis, Amber Grappy, Tim McInnerny, Joely Richardson, Toby Stephens, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Jonny Weldon.
Phil Bray/Netflix
The Queen's Gambit
While living at a Kentucky orphanage, Beth discovers both an affinity for chess and an addiction to the state's tranquilizer pills. The older and more sophisticated Beth becomes, the more obsessed she is with dominating the world of chess.
The Queen's Gambit cast stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram, Christiane Seidel, Rebecca Root, Chloe Pirrie, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Patrick Kennedy, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, and Marcin Dorociński.
Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix
When They See Us
This limited series, follows five real Teens of Color from Harlem (called the Central Park Five) who are wrongfully convicted of rape. The gripping, moving, and horrifying show begins with the 1989 questioning and goes all the way to the 2014 settlement.
The When They See Us cast includes Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez, and Asante Blackk.
Prime Video
Lacey Terrell / Prime Video
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy dreams of becoming a rockstar, and when she meets Billy Dunne and his band The Six, it looks like her dream might come true — especially since they're better together than they ever could be apart.
The Daisy Jones & The Six cast stars Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, and Camila Morrone.
