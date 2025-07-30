A hallmark of 2000s romance movies was casting actors who had incredible chemistry in multiple projects. Not sequels or spinoffs, but brand new stories that thrived because of how amazing the actors were together. And thanks to Happy Hours, the new romance movie from Dawson's Creek stars Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson, we're finally getting a serious hit of Y2K nostalgia.

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are starring in a brand new film trilogy called Happy Hours. And not only is Katie reuniting with her old costar onscreen, but she's also writing and directing the movies.

The first Happy Hours movie is filming right now, so hopefully we'll see it in 2026. Stay tuned for an official release date!

The Happy Hours cast is one happy Dawson's Creek reunion! So far, the movies include:

The movie follows Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes' characters, who were each other's young sweethearts, as they reconnect. They have to figure out what a relationship looks like in the middle of family and career pressures, all while pursuing the life they want. Yeah, this sounds like a winner to me.

Where is Happy Hours being filmed?

i can’t believe we get to exist in the same lifetime of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson rekindling their onscreen romance all these years later pic.twitter.com/FgdbE2mtDP — maria (@h0usegryffindor) July 26, 2025

Happy Hours is filming in New York during the summer of 2025, and we're already getting some photos from set! Fans are mainly freaking out about how Joshua and Katie did the Joey and Pacey move, and honestly I can't blame them.

"I can’t believe we get to exist in the same lifetime of Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson rekindling their onscreen romance all these years later," one X user said.

I'm a sucker for a romance movie, and when that aforementioned romance movie features an iconic teen drama couple? You just can't say no.