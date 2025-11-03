This lover boy's not done wooing us yet!
Jonathan Bailey Low-Key Spoiled The First Episode Of 'Bridgerton' Season 4
From the first time we saw Jonathan Bailey swagger onto the scene as Anthony Bridgerton, we've been fixated on his role as the eldest Bridgerton brother, with fans constantly eager to know more about him.
He's business savvy, cares deeply about his family, and has the same charisma we imagine Edmund Bridgerton must've had. He was deemed a bit of a womanizer given his inability to commit in romantic relationships — here's thinking of you, Siena. But, once we found out why Anthony was so scared, and watched him overcome those fears with Kate, we got to see Anthony at his all-around best — and it's the sexiest character redemption arc we've seen recently.
Well, anyone who's wondered if we'll see even more of Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton can breathe a sigh of relief because he just confirmed he's returning to season 4!
Here are all the exciting details about Jonathan Bailey's (and Anthony Bridgerton's!) comeback — plus all our fun guesses about what he and Kate have been up to after announcing their pregnancy in season 3!
What has Jonathan Bailey said about Anthony's return?
Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Jonathan Bailey is super excited to return to Bridgerton season 4! At the 2025 TIME100 Next gala on October 30, he revealed he thinks the first episode is “phenomenal.”
“There's one shot that happens quite early on in the [first] episode that will blow the fans’ minds," he told TIME. "It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household. Oh no, I’ve just said too much!”
He told Good Morning America in August 2024, "I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning" and that he can't wait to start "reading the scripts."
Will Anthony Bridgerton have a main storyline in Bridgerton season 4?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Given what we know about Bridgerton season 4, it's unlikely we'll see Anthony in a ton of scenes. The focus will be on Benedict Bridgerton and his discovery of himself, his life's purpose, and an interesting love interest.
Though one aspect of the show has been changed — Francesca and Michaela's romantic interest — Jonathan said the show will "follow the stories" (via Bustle). This should come as another welcomed asset because some people were upset that Bridgerton's new showrunne, Jess Brownell, made changes that didn't 'authentic.'
Is Simone Ashley returning as Kate Sharma for season 4?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
It hasn't been confirmed if Simone Ashley is returning to season 4, but she's previously talked about how much she'd love to! "Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show,” she shared (via People).
Although we can address how heartbreaking it was for Kate to break Edwina's heart (Charithra Chandran), it was hard to deny the fire and depth she brings into Anthony's life.
How did Anthony and Kate Bridgerton finish season 3?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Bridgerton season 3 focused on the development of Colin and Penelope's love story, but our beloved Anthony and Kate made appearances too. Of course we live for their steamy scenes, but the announcement of their pregnancy made everyone giddy. However, their story ends on a cliffhanger because it's hinted to two could possibly move to India so their baby could know more about Kate's heritage.
Jess Brownell offered a little more insight about this a couple of months ago, and it leaves room for where we could see our favorite couple. "I think the strength of sending them off to India for a little while is that it does leave the door open for them to come back, schedules allowing...We love Jonny and Simone, and we'll have them back as much as we are able to," she told Teen Vogue.
In May Jonathan opened up to Jimmy Fallon about how it felt to return to season 3. "It's like going back home! Cause obviously every year it's a different love story. Luke and Nicola are gonna be extraordinary. It's such and incredible thing."
What do we think Anthony and Kate Bridgerton will be doing in season 4?
Liam Daniel/Netflix
We're obviously rooting for a Kate and Anthony Bridgerton spinoff, but that's still TBD! Like other fans, we're feeling particular about what we'd like to see because we don't want to see their storyline rushed.
Based on the way Bridgerton season 3 ended, we speculate the couple will possibly spend time in India with Kate and Edwina's family. We could see them focusing on the birth of baby Bridgerton-Sharma and adjusting to life as new parents.
Both possibilities can add more layers to their relationship as Anthony would not only have to adjust to being a new father, but he'd had to get used to being in a new country away from his family. At the same time, Kate would also be grappling with being a new mom so it would be interesting to see if she'll deal with things like postpartum depression or the pressure placed on moms, especially during that time.
This post has been updated.