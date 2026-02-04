The 5 Best Paramount+ Movies To Watch In February 2026

Paramount+ has been crushing it lately by offering some of the most riveting shows and movies we’ve ever seen on the streaming service. February is upping the ante with high-quality content that you’re absolutely gonna want to sit down and binge throughout the month. From Oscar-winning crowd pleasers to classic comedies, here are our favorites headed to Paramount+ this month!

Stream these Paramount+ shows & movies This Month!

IMDB Almost Famous Alexa, blast Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” because we’re about to binge this intensely iconic film. If you’re a music lover, especially when it comes to the 70s, you’re gonna want to watch Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning film.

IMDB American Beauty My favorite movie about the tragic ennui of late-90s suburbia. It’s as disturbing as it is beguiling. Mina Suvari gives her most heartbreaking and vulnerable performance yet.

IMDB Bridget Jones’s Diary I’m utterly obsessed with this modern take on Pride and Prejudice. It’s my ultimate comfort movie. It’s also a perfect movie to start the new year off with, since it's so focused on New Year’s resolutions. I wish my biggest struggle in life was being in a love triangle with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. I’m utterly obsessed with this modern take on Pride and Prejudice. It’s my ultimate comfort movie. It’s also a perfect movie to start the new year off with, since it's so focused on New Year’s resolutions. I wish my biggest struggle in life was being in a love triangle with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

IMDB Call Me By Your Name This movie will always have such a special place in my heart. My friends and I all have this film memorized, mostly because we relate so hard to Timothée Chalamet’s character and all his messy, heartbroken glory. Gazing into the fireplace while crying to Sufjan Stevens while grieving over an ex? Relatable!

IMDB Love, Rosie Friends-to-lovers trope fans, stand up! Honestly, if you’re looking for a slow-burning romance, this is the ultimate slow-burning romance. Plus, Lily Collins is a total scene stealer, as per usual.

IMDB Roman Holiday Travel around Rome with Audrey Hepburn on the back of her Vespa in this utterly unforgettable and iconic classic. We love you, Audrey!

Looking for more entertainment news? Subscribe to our newsletter so you never miss a thing!