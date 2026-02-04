Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Nostalgic rom-coms to Oscar-winning dramas, here are the cozy picks.

The 5 Best Paramount+ Movies To Watch In February 2026

Bre Avery
By Bre AveryFeb 04, 2026
Paramount+ has been crushing it lately by offering some of the most riveting shows and movies we’ve ever seen on the streaming service. February is upping the ante with high-quality content that you’re absolutely gonna want to sit down and binge throughout the month. From Oscar-winning crowd pleasers to classic comedies, here are our favorites headed to Paramount+ this month!

Stream these Paramount+ shows & movies This Month!

Smiling woman in fluffy coat with a boy at a lively indoor gathering.

IMDB

Almost Famous

Alexa, blast Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer,” because we’re about to binge this intensely iconic film. If you’re a music lover, especially when it comes to the 70s, you’re gonna want to watch Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning film.

Woman smiling softly in a dimly lit room with flowers in the background.

IMDB

American Beauty

My favorite movie about the tragic ennui of late-90s suburbia. It’s as disturbing as it is beguiling. Mina Suvari gives her most heartbreaking and vulnerable performance yet.

Smiling woman in a cozy setting with blurred foreground objects.

IMDB

Bridget Jones’s Diary

I’m utterly obsessed with this modern take on Pride and Prejudice. It’s my ultimate comfort movie. It’s also a perfect movie to start the new year off with, since it's so focused on New Year’s resolutions. I wish my biggest struggle in life was being in a love triangle with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.
Young man with curly hair, wearing a striped shirt, gazes thoughtfully with lights behind.

IMDB

Call Me By Your Name

This movie will always have such a special place in my heart. My friends and I all have this film memorized, mostly because we relate so hard to Timothée Chalamet’s character and all his messy, heartbroken glory. Gazing into the fireplace while crying to Sufjan Stevens while grieving over an ex? Relatable!

Woman with wavy hair smiling on a sunny beach.

IMDB

Love, Rosie

Friends-to-lovers trope fans, stand up! Honestly, if you’re looking for a slow-burning romance, this is the ultimate slow-burning romance. Plus, Lily Collins is a total scene stealer, as per usual.

A couple holding hands, walking down steps in elegant 1950s attire.

IMDB

Roman Holiday

Travel around Rome with Audrey Hepburn on the back of her Vespa in this utterly unforgettable and iconic classic. We love you, Audrey!

