If your “just one more chapter” habit always turns into staying up way too late, chances are you already know your favorite romance trope. And according to BookTok, the fastest way to your next five-star read is leaning all the way into that obsession.

Whether you’re a sucker for enemies-to-lovers tension or you live for a soft friends-to-lovers slow burn, we rounded up the best romance books to match your exact vibe, so your next read hits every emotional note.

Read these romance books based on your favorite trope.





Brit + Co You know the moment: the dress is on, the aisle is waiting, and suddenly… everything feels wrong. This trope is all about last-minute realizations, messy timing, and choosing the right love—even when it blows everything up. A Long Time Coming by Meghan Quinn

In A Second by Kate Canterbary

Heathen & Honeysuckle by Sarah Bailey

Brit + Co For anyone who believes timing is everything, this trope thrives on history, missed opportunities, and that irresistible pull back to someone you never fully got over. Happy Place by Emily Henry

You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle

Love & Other Words by Christina Lauren

Brit + Co You want banter. You want tension. You want that moment where they absolutely cannot stand each other… until they very much can. A Deal With The Devil by Elizabeth O'Roark

Book Lovers by Emily Henry

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

Brit + Co Fast-paced, high-stakes, and just the right amount of locker room tension—hockey romance is in a league of its own. Think forced proximity, emotionally unavailable athletes who fall hard, and chemistry that heats up off the ice. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

The Deal by Elle Kennedy

The Fake Out by Stephanie Archer

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