Second chance romance? Enemies to lovers? We've got it all!
The 12 Best Books to Read Based on Your Favorite Romance Trope
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
If your “just one more chapter” habit always turns into staying up way too late, chances are you already know your favorite romance trope. And according to BookTok, the fastest way to your next five-star read is leaning all the way into that obsession.
Whether you’re a sucker for enemies-to-lovers tension or you live for a soft friends-to-lovers slow burn, we rounded up the best romance books to match your exact vibe, so your next read hits every emotional note.
Read these romance books based on your favorite trope.
Brit + Co
You know the moment: the dress is on, the aisle is waiting, and suddenly… everything feels wrong. This trope is all about last-minute realizations, messy timing, and choosing the right love—even when it blows everything up.
- A Long Time Coming by Meghan Quinn
- In A Second by Kate Canterbary
- Heathen & Honeysuckle by Sarah Bailey
Brit + Co
For anyone who believes timing is everything, this trope thrives on history, missed opportunities, and that irresistible pull back to someone you never fully got over.
- Happy Place by Emily Henry
- You Deserve Each Other by Sarah Hogle
- Love & Other Words by Christina Lauren
Brit + Co
You want banter. You want tension. You want that moment where they absolutely cannot stand each other… until they very much can.
- A Deal With The Devil by Elizabeth O'Roark
- Book Lovers by Emily Henry
- The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren
Brit + Co
Fast-paced, high-stakes, and just the right amount of locker room tension—hockey romance is in a league of its own. Think forced proximity, emotionally unavailable athletes who fall hard, and chemistry that heats up off the ice.
- Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid
- The Deal by Elle Kennedy
- The Fake Out by Stephanie Archer
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