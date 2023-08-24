Unleash Your Pup's Potential With Petco's National Dog Day Sale
August 26 is National Dog Day – a holiday already notorious for pawing at our heart strings, because we love our furry friends! Since there's no better way to express your affection than downright spoiling your pooch, it's time to give their daily routine a refresh with a new bed, clothes, toys, or treats... or all of the above. This year, Petco is offering 25% off all dog essentials for their National Dog Day sale that runs from August 24 to 26. Not only can you show your beloved doggo some TLC by shopping the sale, but you can also save some of your hard-earned money for puppy purchases down the line. Here are the best products to shop this National Dog Day!
Dog Beds
Reddy Indoor/Outdoor Dog Bed ($60+)
For the traveling pooch, this dog bed works wonders indoors and out. It's built to withstand the elements so your pup always has a place to lay.
EveryYay Essentials Melange Comfort Wall Orthopedic Dog Bed ($18)
Your canine is going to feel like utter royalty in this orthopedic palette!
FurHaven Two-Tone Plush & Microsuede Orthopedic Sofa Bed ($30)
This oh-so soft bed will have your pup snorin' away in no time.
Dog Treats + Supplements
Pet Honesty Multivitamin 10-in-1 Soft Chews for Dogs ($30)
These doggie chews are formulated with 20 minerals, vitamins, and nutrients to keep your pet happy and healthy.
Buddy Biscuits Trainers Training Bites Bacon Flavor Dog Treats ($6)
If you're working on training your little one, these small reward-sized treats will do the trick (so your pup can, too).
Stewart Chicken Liver Freeze Dried Dog Treats ($34)
Get that tail wagging any time of day with these delicious freeze-dried treats!
Greenies Fresh Teenie Dental Dog Treats ($24)
It's important to be proactive when it comes to your dog's dental health. These Greenies treats help maintain a strong (and fresh) bite!
Dog Toys
Leaps & Bounds Rope Tug Twisted Dog Toy ($8)
This rope toy encourages a fun bout of tug-of-war, sure to tire your dog out!
Jolly Pet Soccer Ball Dog Toy ($16)
Did someone say fetch?
Leaps & Bounds Spiny Bone Dog Chew Toy ($5)
Your doggo will have loads of fun exploring the textures on this chewable bone.
Leaps & Bounds Tennis Balls ($4)
It's never a bad idea to get your paws on some fresh tennis balls, so that your pup has something to play with – when they're not asking for pets, that is.
Dog Apparel
Canada Pooch Black Torrential Tracker Dog Raincoat ($44+)
Raincoats are a *must* for the city slicker pups. This one resists moisture when it's wet out, keeping your dog's coat nice and dry during their walk.
YOULY Purple Graphic Dog Tee ($5+)
If your canine's coat calls for some extra layering during the colder months, this soft t-shirt will envelop them in comfort.
Canada Pooch Black Soft Shield Dog Boots ($50+)
Boots that cover your puppy's paws are ideal for super hot or cold situations. They'll protect the pads from damage and supply even more comfort to your dog.
YOULY Pink Fuzzy Dog Sweater ($9+)
Give your lil' guy or gal an extra something-something with this adorable fuzzy sweater, just in time for the fall months.
Dog Accessories
EveryYay Classic Going Places Pet Kennel ($45+)
Wether you use this kennel at home or on-the-go, it's sure to provide enough space and security for your furry pal.
Wild One Lilac Dog Harness ($48+)
This stylish harness will have the whole block turning heads.
Reddy Black Ceramic & Bamboo Elevated Double Diner Large Pet Bowl ($40)
This dinnertime duo is not only sleek AF, but it gets the job done without getting your floors all messy.
So Phresh Earth-Conscious 38% USDA Certified Biobased Content With Prints Dog Waste Bags ($7)
Quite frankly, you can never have too many poop bags when you've got a pup.
