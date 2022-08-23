46 Cute Dogs Guaranteed To Make You Smile
Hanging out with cute dogs is a surefire way to get us to smile. Little moments spent with our pets end up being really special memories, whether it's a trip to the dog park, the beach, or watching them scarf down a hamburger on a long car ride. And you can't forget the doggy birthday parties!
In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, we asked our friends and the B+C team (and looked on Insta, of course) to give us their best dog pics. Bookmark this post whenever you need to boost your mood — these dogs will definitely turn your frown upside down.
Cute Dogs We Can't Get Enough Of
Even pups need a good skin-care routine.
Otis is ready for a fancy dinner — preferably steak.
\u201cThis is Finn. He felt cute so he took some selfies. Trying to figure out which one to post. 14/10 they're all perfect Finn\u201d— WeRateDogs\u00ae (@WeRateDogs\u00ae) 1660860750
Finn has mastered the art of the selfie, and we also give him 14/10.
Is your favorite vegetable really your favorite vegetable if it doesn't make you sing?
B+C Account Manager Brittany Davis's pup Bear loves hanging out in the pool. Same!
Turkey Temple is ready to jump into the holiday spirit at the drop of a hat.
@geb_carla1
Winnie🥰 #monday #california #socal #tiktokpets #fyp #foryoupage #cutenessoverloaded #cutepuppies #puppylove #cutepuppycheck #viral #puppydog #englishbulldog #puppy #pups #dog #doggo #dogsofttiktok #puppyvideo #viraltiktok #adorable #petsoftiktok #adorabull #Winnie
Tiny puppies (and their adorable barks) never fail to make us smile.
Wearing matching outfits with your dog is never a bad idea.
Stick flowers in your dogs' fur, or go all out with a flower crown.
The dating world is ruff, isn't it?
A little bit chic, a whole lot of sass.
A little bit of gingham goes a long way.
A beach day isn't complete without a nice drink.
This smiley pup is ready for his closeup.
@cocothemaltesedog
That’s just my baby doggy🥰 #fyp #dog #cute
A happy pup is a pup in motion (bunny costume encouraged).
Winston — B+C Chief Operating Officer Matt Schulte's dog — gives sunny days a big thumb's up.
Big adventures are waiting for you. You just have to take the first step.
As if we couldn't love Up anymore, this cute dog Halloween costume sealed the deal.
It's true what they say — dogs and owners really do resemble one another. Boo just needs a comfy sweater!
Image used with permission, courtesy of Brittany Copeland
A beach day is always a good idea.
@coco224466
that cuteness should have a warning. its lethal#dogs #dogsvideo #dogsoftiktok #cutedog #animals #pets #petsoftiktok #puppy #puppylove#foryoupage
"Do we have to get out of bed today?"
These Cute Dogs Will Make Your Day Better
Run like the wind, Jarrow!
Turns out, B+C Brand Partnerships Senior Director Kristen Gray's cute dog Brody enjoys naps just as much as we do.
Cute dogs need their favorite stuffed animals, too.
As far as Captain is concerned, summer is nowhere near over.
@goldensun39
#cute #dog #pet 🥰🥰
Can we get in on this cuddle sesh?
Find a friend that's as excited about a sunset as Kristen Bell's pup.
We can't get enough of the fact that this cute dog fits right in your hand.
@miasayoko_
This is what happens when you happen to have a corgi, a watermelon, and a diy queen best friend @yydsjb12
This gives watermelons a whole new purpose.
With sequins and sunglasses, we're ready to party.
Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack...
Image used with permission, courtesy of Sarah Moore
Precious always has a good hair day.
\u201cHow cute? \n.\n.\n#pug #pugs #scribblepug #dog #dogs #dogsoftwitter\u201d— Ellie Pug (@Ellie Pug) 1661232473
We'll never get enough pug rolls.
Cute Dogs That Will Make You Smile
Fox loves to wear his jacket, especially when he matches VP of Content Ali Ives.
After a long day, we all need to relax on the couch.
We love cute dogs a latte ;).
We love to start our fall days with a nice walk, and so do these cavaliers.
Trips to the salon are the best.
Pups like to keep their paws warm, especially if purple slippers are an option.
Babies *and* dogs? Double the cute factor.
Dogs like to get in on the DIY action, too!
We'd lay in bed all day if we could.
