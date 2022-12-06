These Dog Winter Clothes Are The Cutest Things We've Seen All Year
We're certain that miniature clothing and dogs are the cutest things in the world, and life only gets better when presented with miniature clothing *for* dogs. Just like we need sweaters, scarves, and cozy clothes, it's important to keep our four-legged friends warm. And if you're outfitting them for the winter, you might as well pick some super cute products to keep them feeling good and looking good at the same time. Keep scrolling for some ridiculously cute options for your pooch.
Little Beast Pineapple Express Fleece Onesie ($50)
Even though it's not summer, you can still dress your pup in summer sherbet colors. We love this rainbow tie-dye onesie because it's colorful *and* it'll make hugging your dog extra cozy.
Non-Stop Dogwear Protector Snow ($88)
A protective snowsuit is the perfect way to help your dog really and truly enjoy playing in the snow. No more cold paws or frozen fur!
Apetian Dog Sweater ($21)
Dog winter clothes can be just as cute as human winter clothes, like this turtleneck sweater that's so cute, we'd wear it. The green shade is also one of our favorite colors for winter so that's just another reason to love it.
Dog Threads The Great Yukon Sweater ($42)
Get your dog in on the spirit of your family Christmas cards with this sweater that you can get for your dog, your kids, and yourself!
Kurgo Loft Reversible Insulated Dog Quilted Coat ($30, was $36)
A quilted coat will keep your pup's core warm while still giving their legs freedom to move. This pick is also insulated and reversible.
Polar Pom Pom Hat ($16)
If it's still on the milder side where you live, this hat is a great option on its own, or in addition to other layers for colder locations. Either way, it's extra cute.
Mark & Graham Love Knit Dog Sweater ($30)
We're always going to give a color block sweater our stamp of approval, but one that also features your dog's name? Too cute for words.
Lilly & Max TheDogFans Insulated Dog Puffer Winter Coat & Jacket ($30+)
Puffer jackets are a winter must-have, so there's no reason you shouldn't grab one to add to your dog winter clothes collection. Twins!
Mountain Pile Fleece Jacket for Dogs ($35)
Make woman's best friend extra cozy with a fleece jacket that's just as soft as their fur. It uses a strap underneath their stomach instead of sleeves so that all four of their legs are free.
maxbone Arabella Sand Puffer Dog Vest ($85)
Your dog will be the trendiest pup on the block with a monochromatic puffer vest. Comfy, chic, and honestly just adorable.
ZimaBy Personalized Pet Scarf ($17+, was $19+)
Dog winter clothes like this red scarf are a great way to get your pet into the spirit of the holiday. Siri, play "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)."
Knit Pom Pom Dog Beanie Hat ($12, was $15)
We thought our own pom pom hats were cute, but on a puppy they're just so much more fun! There are holes for their ears to stick out of and six different colors (our favorite is this rainbow mix).
QUMY Dog Boots Waterproof Shoes ($29)
These dog booties pull double duty: they'll keep your pet's paws warm on the coldest of days and since they're waterproof, they also protect them from snow, ice, and water.
Wondershop™ Holiday Buffalo Check Plaid Fleece Matching Pajamas ($10)
These fleece pj's are comfy and cozy *and* they also can be purchased with thematching family pajamas.
Laēlap Turtleneck Top ($38)
The stripes on this turtleneck give it more of an upgrade than if it were a solid color, and it also will make your pup look a little Parisian. All you need is a beret to really sell it.
Tag us with all your favorite dog winter clothes on Instagram!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!