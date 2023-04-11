Add Some Cuteness To Your Social Media Feeds With These Pet Influencers
The rise of pet influencers is quite possibly one of the greatest things to come out of social media, at least IMO. I mean, who doesn’t want to see cute animals everyday?
With the freedom for connection provided by apps like TikTok and Instagram, pet owners have a totally new forum to share the lives of their favorite critters. This niche has exploded, unveiling a world of influencing focused around the lives of these pets, and TBH we’re not mad about it.
Thus, in honor of National Pet Day we *had* to honor our furry friends (and virtual furry friends) by sharing some of our fave pet-fluencers across social media.
@jimmyrams
King Clarence has a bone to pick with Taylor Swift! 😳 #dogsoftiktok #labsoftiktok #funnydog #dogtok #fyp
For black-lab lovers, we recommend watching the daily shenanigans of Clarence, or King C, as he’s better known. Follow our fave black lab-in-a-bowtie on TikTok @jimmyrams and @jimmyandclarence on Instagram.
Woofy is a Supermutt with the charisma of George Clooney, and the looks to replace Margot Robbie in Barbie. Basically, he’s the whole package. Follow Woofy on Instagram and TikTok at @woofyandjenna.
Sterling and Colin are your classic Golden Retrievers turned puppy school dropouts, constantly causing loads of chaos. Follow the duo @lifeofsterlingnewton on Instagram, TikTok and Youtube.
@suki_the_spaniel
Playing in the wind for the first time 🍃 #puppy #longline #puppyplay #cockerspaniel #cute
Now this pup is probably the best trained in the bunch. Suki is a show Cocker Spaniel, and she will steal your heart and your attention. Follow Suki on Tiktok @suki_the_spaniel and on Instagram at @suki_thespaniel.
Minnie and Millie are Dalmatian sisters who definitely like to test their big sister Bella, a Golden Retriever, and Bengal cat Elsa. Follow the sisters @minnienmillie on Instagram and TikTok.
@puppetpug
She is still SUPER quiet most of the time #specialneedsdog #dogvlog #barking #dogmom #dogsoftiktok #pugslife #petcommunity #funnyanimals
Puppet is a quirky pug with a whole lot of personality. Follow Puppet on TikTok at @puppetpug.
@goldenchilaquil
Titan doesnt take things lightly 😅👺 #DogsofTikTok #PerritosTikTok #Doglove #TikTokdeperros #perritos #puppylove #goldenretriever #perrito #dog #doglover #TikToksdeperritos @Titán 🐶👺
Chilaquil, the bilingual golden, is one of the cutest pups on TikTok, discussing his adventures from Toronto to Mexico with his pawrents. Follow Chilaquil on TikTok at @goldenchilaquil.
And of course we couldn't forget our favorite kitties.
Honey is an Australian cat chef and fashionista, serving up the best dishes (and looks) on the daily. Follow Princess @princesshoneybellex on TikTok, and @princesshoneybelle on Instagram.
@gusseybussey
Probably my favorite thing he does 😍 #scottishkilt #munchkinkitten #cute #kitten #catsoftiktok #cat #fyp #kitten
IMO Gus is the cutest cat on TikTok. I mean, just look at the way he gets off the bed. Follow Gus @gusseybussey on TikTok.
@nimbus_siberian
I’m so happy I get to share Nimbus with over 1 MILLION of you!!! 🤍 #catsoftiktok #siberiancat #fyp #foryou #viral #cat #zoomies #meow
Of course we couldn’t forget the king of late night zoomies, Nimbus. Follow this siberian kitty on Instagram and TikTok at @nimbus_siberian.
If traditional pets aren't your thing, there is certainly a pet-fluencer to suit your fancy.
@little_thumbelina_girl
Where my PEEPS at? 🐰 #peeps #thisoneformypeeps #happyeaster #littlethumbelinagirl #fyp #viral
Take Thumbelina, for instance. Thumbelina was rescued by wildlife rehab specialists after her mom abandoned her, and has since enjoyed the finer things in life. Follow Thumbelina on Instagram and TikTok at @little_thumbelina_girl.
@theraccoondrivethru
Raccoons rate me on yelp. #raccoon #drivethru #food #raccoons
Now this account is a little different than the rest. Raccoon Drive Thru follows a woman feeding raccoons at her house. Follow Racoon Drive Thru on TikTok at @theracoondrivethru.
We are screaming from all the cuteness! BRB while we take a break to scroll through more of pet TikTok.
Who are your fave pet-fluencers? Tell us in the comments below!
Photo Courtesy of Brooke Cagle/Unsplash
