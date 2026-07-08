Keep scrolling for the ultimate DIY hack for summer 2026! This is great for summer camp, family vacations, girls' trips, and more.

Bug bite season is no match for the latest DIY TikTok hack: applying a pimple patch right on the area. I tried this recently when I got my first bug bite of summer 2026 (which, for some reason, is always a celebratory moment for me. I can't tell you why). I don't know what I expected, but the patch totally got rid of the bite! (Although I also tried it on a sunburn a few days later because I was curious. It doesn't work the same way).

We probably all know that a mosquito bite comes from the bug feeding off your blood (although I didn't know that only females drink blood; males only drink flower nectar). But the itching comes from the mosquito releasing saliva into your blood, and your body responding to the saliva like it's an allergen.

Chloe Williams/Brit + Co Well, I applied one of my trusty Hydrocolloid bandages (I just get this Walgreens brand pack. It's $7 for 10, which means this hack could cost you under $1!) to my bug bite before going to bed. I usually cut them up to make them last longer. When I woke up, the bandage had completely absorbed all the saliva, and the skin on my arm wasn't swollen at all! The central point (you know, the bite itself) was still pretty sensitive and a little itchy, but it had scabbed over by the afternoon. I'm also notorious for scratching bug bites and making them worse, so you might not have to deal with a scab at all. All in all, this is only one of two TikTok DIY's that have worked for me (here's the other one!). And it's my new go-to hack of 2026!

Have you tried adding a pimple patch or Hydrocolloid bandage to a bug bite? Let us know your favorite DIY hack in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more ideas.