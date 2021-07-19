11 Sandwich Hacks We Found On TikTok
Fry Up A Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
@foodkagechris
Bacon Cheese and Egg Sandwich 🥓🧀🥚🥪 #bacon #cheese #egg #sandwich #fy #tiktokfood
No one said that you had to stack your ingredients in any particular order, so we're all about this egg-in-a-hole style complete with an extra slide of bread.
Turn Crusts Into Garlic Bread
@carissahillcoach
What to do with your CRUSTS 🍞 #recipe #sandwich #parentinghack #cooking #breakfast #lunch #dinner
If your kids — or you, no shame! — prefer their sandwiches sans crusts, save the discards to for garlic bread.
Make Sushi Into A Sandwich
@cookingwithamyy
Forgot where I saw this version, but 🤯 #sushi #wrap #sushihacks #foodhacks #learnontiktok #tiktoktips #fyp #foryoupage #fy
We're going to go ahead and consider this a sign to eat more sushi, especially since it doesn't require the cadre of tools at-home sushi-making often does.
Take It To Go
@marcelaveronica_
The best sandwich hack #HotwireHotelGoals #TakisTransformation #SimlishSessions #sandwichtiktok #sandwichhack #hawaiianroll #sanwichesoftiktok
By making one giant sandwich on King's Hawaiian, then slicing it up, you can easily transport lunch in the original, mess-free packaging.
Keep Sandwiches From Getting Soggy
@bornunicornyt
No more soggy sandwiches #sandwichhack #sahw #housewifelife #cleaninghacks #soggysandwich #domesticated #wife #bornunicorn
Who knew that preventing soggy bread was as simple as wrapping sandwiches in a paper towel before placing them in a plastic bag or tupperware?
Sub Bacon For Bread
@ketokravings
Keto BLT with Cheese! #ketosandwich #ketolunch #ketohack #healthyrecipes #ketolifestyle #nobread #weightloss #bacon #blt #cheese #mayo #sandwichhack
By cooking bacon in a lattice, you set it up to serve as the crunchy outside of your sandwich.
Make A Korean "Taco"
@baekjeongkhdla
The perfect bite #kbbq #baekjeongkbbq #koreanfood #Korean #losangeles #meat #koreanbbq #GossipGirlHere
Our recommendation? Use a sheet of nori, kimchi, spam, an egg, and sesame oil for a Korean lunch treat.
Wrap It In Cucumbers
@healthylittlepeach
Keto Sandwich Hack! #keto #ketohacks #cucumberrollup #pcos #ketorecipes #lowcarb #pcosdiet #recipes #learnitontiktok
For those who don't love a bell pepper shell, thinly slice a cucumber, add the fillings of your choice, and roll everything into a keto-friendly wrap.
Leave It To Trader Joe's
@southernketogirl
Keto Sandwich Idea! #keto #ketosandwich #ketolunch #ketobeginner #traderjoes #grainfree
If you're gluten-free, TJ's Cauliflower Thins, which are made with shredded cauliflower, eggs, Parmesan, and nutritional yeast, are the move.
Go All In On Dessert
@pleesecakes
Mint choc sandwich 🍫🍃 snack time #pleesecakes #fyp #snack #mint #chocolate #ukfood #foryou #cheesecake #aero
Because we're firm believers that there's no such thing as too much chocolate, we are here for layer upon layer of it with a touch of mint in the middle.
