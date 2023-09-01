Rosewater Is The TikTok Craze That Transformed My Skin. Here Are The Internet's Favorite Bottles.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I don't usually hop on TikTok beauty trends, but when I saw a video of actress Salma Hayek talking about how she achieves fresh-looking skin, I couldn't resist hearing her secret. "I do a lot of rosewater," she says in a red carpet interview. "I don't wash my face in the mornings, just lots of rosewater."
Up until this point, I had completely forgotten that my friend who lives in Paris, Francealso doesn't wash her face in the morning. Armed with two recommendations and a love for all things rosy, I went out and bought rosewater the same day.
I've always washed my face and applied lotion in the morning, but after a few weeks of using this new product instead of face cleanser, my skin feels so much healthier. Now, after I wake up, I spray the Garnier Facial Mist Spray with Rose Water, then follow it up with The Ordinary's Niacinamide, CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion, and Nuria Matte Finish Daily Moisturizer with All-Mineral SPF 30.
“When washing the face too much, you lose natural oils and fats in the skin, which [can allow] room for debris and bacteria to enter the skin, causing infections and inflammation,” Dr. Roberta Del Campo, MD, tellsNBC News. Meanwhile, rosewater benefits can include cell protection and a decrease in irritation and redness, via Healthline.
"I have very sensitive, acne prone skin; it does not aggravate it," one Amazon review says. Another Amazon review agrees that the spray is light, and that "it blots off nicely and doesn’t smear makeup."
Even though my bottle is at room temperature, it's cool on the skin, so it's also great for a mid-afternoon spritz if I'm feeling overheated. You can store it in the fridge if you want an extra-chilly feel! If you're on the market for a bottle of rosewater, here are some other options internet users love.
The Best Rosewater For Skincare
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe, Herbs & Rosewater ($12 for 2)
Get a dewy glow when you use this pick, thanks to the aloe and herbs! The best part about this duo is that you can keep one on your vanity and one in your purse for any on-the-go needs.
Heritage Store Rosewater Spray ($8)
This rosewater only features two ingredients (Vor-mag water, a vortexed + magnetized water, and Hydroessential Rose Flower Oil), which makes it perfect for anyone looking to simplify their skincare routine.
fresh Rose Hydration Pore-Minimizing Mist ($25)
This paraben-free mist target unevenness and large pores. It works before and after your makeup so that you look fresh all day long.
cocokind Rosewater Facial Toner ($18)
Not only is this bottle super cute, but the rosewater features rose hydrosol (which you get when you steam rose petals) for hydrated, balanced, and calm skin.
Lead image via Amazon
