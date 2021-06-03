14 TikTok Packing Hacks For Your Summer Travels
Grab your carry-on and your favorite outfit because it's time to travel! The weather's warming up and the sun is out, and we are so ready to go on an adventure. So whether you're camping on the beach, going on a road trip, or finally taking your mini honeymoon, we rounded up 14 of the best packing hacks that TikTok has to offer.
Keep Your Jewelry Tangle-Free
@oldladywisdom
Travel/packing hack #travel #packing #travelhack #fyp #packinghacks #lifehack
We've all gone on trips that have left our necklaces in knots. This packing hack totally fixes that! Another option is to wrap them in a paper towel.
Try Plastic Bag Organizers For Families
@awtviveros
DISNEY IN 1 WEEK 😱 #IGotTheMusic #packinghacks #frequentflyer #packing101 #disneybound #followparty #ScienceAtHome #IceCream
Use your stash of plastic bags to separate outfits, tops from bottoms, and more. Everything will stay organized and since the plastic bags are clear, you'll be able to see everything you brought with you. Reuse them for all your summer travels.
Use This 4-in-1 Travel Dispenser
@thehouseofsequins
the 4-in-1 Travel Dispenser packing hack ✅ #lifehacks #travel #traveltips #packing #packinghacks
We're loving how cute this 4-in-1 travel dispenser is and you'll love the space it saves your bag. It's easy to fill and refill, so you never have to worry about losing track of all your travel-sized containers.
Fold Your Outfits Together
@therealcindyology
Folding a full outfit! #folding #clothes #organizing #organized #outfit #clothing
Plan your outfits ahead of time and divide them up according to the day. Then you just fold them up and voila! You're set for the whole week with this packing hack that's equal parts space-saving and organized.
Pack In Cubes
@makelifesimpler_
Reply to @_heartofacid_ #packing #packinghacks #travel #folding #foldinghacks #suitcase
These packing cubes are great for organizing your travel essentials and adding a dose of color to your suitcase. Separate your stuff by type, person, or outfit.
Keep Your Liquids Spill-Free
@thebackpackingfamily
learn the packing hacks and tips everyone needs to know for travel#learnontiktok #packinghacks #travelhacks #traveltips #tiktoktravel
Nothing ruins the beginning of a trip like your liquids spilling inside your bag. This quick and easy packing hack will definitely keep your spills to a minimum.
Fold Bulky Coats
Bulky items can be the worst. Regardless of the fact that it's summer, if you're headed somewhere cold for your travels, this coat-folding packing hack will be a lifesaver.
Fold Your Swimsuits
@thefoldinglady
Reply to @krysnsimp hope this helps! #learnontiktok #costume #bathingsuit #fyp #springclean
Similarly, if you're going somewhere warm (camping on the beach, anyone?), use this hack to minimize your bathing suit space and maximize packing space.
Label Your Stuff
@katkamalani
Packing HACKS from a Flight Attendant! #travel #flightattendant #packinghacks #suitcase #fyp
If you're an early packer, you might get to your vacation destination and realize that you have no idea what's in your suitcase. Never fear! In case you've forgotten what you brought, use this packing hack to label what's inside your bag. Your future self with thank you.
Pack a Backpack
@haileyoutside
Packing Your Backpacking Pack! #backpacking #backpackingtips #hikingtips #campinghacks #hiketok #packinghacks #backpackingtrip #campinggear #hiking#hi
If you're going to be living out of your backpack, this packing hack will help you make sure that your bag has no wasted space.
Roll Your Clothes
@lenniamc
Three Packing Hacks #packinghacks #packing #lifehacks #foldingclothes
Experienced travelers and flight attendants alike swear by rolling your clothes. Whether you're backpacking down a mountain trail or jet setting to your dream destination, this packing hack will serve you well.
Use Vacuum Storage Bags
@aweekendbohemian
#traveltipsandtricks #tiktoktravel #solofemaletraveler #traveltips #packinghacks x
Use a vacuum to suck unnecessary air from your clothing — you'll be surprised how much space it saves you!
Switch Up Your Bags
@dandelion_wind
Travel like a pro and get a diaper bag 🤫@dagnedoverofficial #DejaTuHuella #StrikeAPosay #Artmas #MakeItMagical #travel #musthaves #gift #holiday
Switch up your luggage choices and go with a diaper bag that features lots of dividers and pockets. You'll be uber organized and no one will know the difference!
Carry On Your Closet
@dandelion_wind
This bag has changed the game for my personal travel 🙌🏼 @solgaard #fyp #travel #travelessentials #flightattendant #traveldiaries #sustainable
Solgaard's Carry On Closet is a great way to give the illusion that you have more space than you actually do. We love that it's like taking your closet on vacation with you.
Summer's in full swing, and we don't know about you, but we're ready for days on end by the pool. We hope that these packing hacks help you fit all your must-haves into your suitcase.
Follow us on Pinterest for more travel inspo!
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!