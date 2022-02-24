This Viral Healthy Toast Hack From TikTok Has Changed The Way We Eat
Our list of favorite breakfasts is always growing, but we have a few top tier favorites, including pancakes, chocolate croissants, and toast. National Toast Day is coming up on February 24th, which is the perfect excuse to doctor up a few slices of your favorite bread. We're talking jam, chocolate, and... yogurt?
TikTokers everywhere are trying this new yogurt toast trend, and we talked to Samantha Cassetty, MS, RD, nutrition and wellness expert and co-author of Sugar Shock about it. Spoiler alert: She actually thinks it's *healthier* than avocado toast. Keep reading for some recipe ideas so you can try out the trend yourself!
Yogurt Toast Inspo
@cookingwithayeh
Chocolate or Berries?? #yogurttoast #custardtoast
There are so many toppings that go great with yogurt — just think about what you would mix into a parfait! Chocolate, berries, nuts, slices oranges. The possibilities are endless.
@eatchofood
Finally gave the “Yogurt Toast” a try and it is so lovely 🥰 #yogurttoast #toast #foodtiktok #recipesoftiktok #cookingathometiktoktv #cookingtiktok
Flatten out your bread (we love brioche because it's on the sweeter side!) to keep the yogurt mix from seeping into the bread too much. You don't want it to leak everywhere!
@theketodashians
I used aunt Millie’s bread and choc zero brand syrup - use KETOBAES for a discount on everything on the ChocZero website! I’ve seen 20 versions so plz tag the OG creator in the comments 🙂 #yogurttoast #custardtoast #airfryer
There are plenty of ways you can turn yogurt toast into something that's a little bit healthier than it already is. Swap the ingredients for alternatives like Keto yogurt and low carb bread.
@soflofooodie
YOGURT TOAST but make it peach dragonfruit \ud83d\udd25\ud83c\udf51 #yogurttoast #recipe #fruit
Add some dragonfruit to your yogurt mix for a whole new color (or you can just add food coloring ;)). Go for a monochromatic toast with berries and other toppings of that color.
@_moody_day_
Reply to @riley.and.milo Yogurt toast just had a makeover for 2022 ✨ #yogurttoast#foodtiktok#foodie#newyear2022#greekyogurt#toastrecipe#easybreakfast
Turn your toast into a nod to your favorite drink by mixing in matcha powder or instant coffee into the mix.
Yogurt Toast Recipes
Mushroom Toast
This toast tastes just as good as mushroom pizza but takes a lot less time (and money), plus it has both protein and fiber!
"This would make a very satisfying snack if you’re working from home, or you could serve it with a salad or other veggies and make it the main dish," Cassetty says.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp chopped shallots
- 1 1/2 cups mushrooms
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1/4 cup yogurt (like siggi’s 0% plain skyr)
- 1 tbsp parmesan
- A slice of toast (can be gluten-free)
- Some arugula
Instructions:
- Sauté shallots and mushrooms in the EVOO, then combine the yogurt with the parmesan.
- Spread the mixture over your toast and top with the mushroom mixture.
- Add a small handful of arugula on top and sprinkle with another teaspoon of parmesan cheese.
Key Lime-Avocado-Mango Toast
Avocado alone doesn't have the protein factor that yogurt does. Enter: this fruity, savory, sweet dish.
"This pairing is insanely delicious! It’s a little sweet, a little savory, and it’s creamy and chewy all at the same time!" Cassetty says. "The added sugars are low, which I consider a non-negotiable for everyday eats because a sugary diet can worsen your sleep and may raise the risk of anxiety and depression."
Ingredients:
- 1/2 an avocado
- The juice from 1/2 a lime
- Toast (can be gluten-free)
- 1/2 container of yogurt (like siggi’s 2% Key Lime skyr)
- Mango slices
- Dash of chili lime seasoning
Instructions:
- Mash the avocado with the lime juice and spread on top of your toast.
- Top with the yogurt, add mango in a layer on top.
- Sprinkle with chili-lime seasoning and serve.
Creamsicle Toast
This toast is great because it gives you some extra calcium, meaning your body won't take it from your bones. And between the sweet orange slices and vanilla yogurt, it tastes like you're having a sugary treat!
"In reality, this toast has about a teaspoon of added sugar per slice, so it won’t take your blood sugar or energy levels on a roller coaster ride," Cassetty says.
Ingredients:
- 1 orange
- 1 egg
- 1 container of yogurt (like siggi’s 0% Vanilla skyr)
- 2 pieces of toast (can be gluten-free)
- A handful of chopped walnuts
Instructions:
- Peel and slice the orange.
- Whisk the egg and mix together with the yogurt, then spread over toast. Depending on the bread you use, it should coat at least two pieces of toast. Add orange slices on top.
- Heat toast in an air fryer or toaster oven at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Add chopped walnuts on top of the toast during the last few minutes it's cooking.
*this is based on the bread (4 g) + ½ container yogurt (7 g) + parmesan cheese or nuts or avocado (2 g)
