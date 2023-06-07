How To Remedy Your Sun-Singed Skin With These Sunburn Relief Tips
It’s that time of year, folks! The sun is blazing and the temperature is rising – AKA the perfect recipe for sunburnt skin and, even worse, sun poisoning. Even if you religiously apply your favorite SPF, sometimes you can’t avoid the inevitable.With so many products and processes claiming to rid your skin of that painful sting – some of them just don't work. And you need that pain gone, badly. Thankfully, we’ve done the research and rounded up the *best* methods to save your skin, so you won’t be testing what works on your own.
Photo by Sonnie Hiles / Unsplash
The sitch: After a long day at the beach you get a sunburn, despite you swearing that you applied enough sunscreen to avoid one. What can you do?
Start Here
As soon as you get home, take a cool shower followed by ibuprofen or another pain reliever. You want to get ahead of the pain before it arrives, and this way you can avoid swelling and showering when the pain worsens. Moisturize post-shower, using an ultra-hydrating, soothing lotion. We recommend Coola’s Radical Recovery Eco-Cert Organic After Sun Lotion. Drink plenty of water, because your body needs it.
Cover Your Bases
Throughout the next few days, the pain may worsen and/or your skin will start to itch. Use a soothing lotion or gel to calm inflamed skin. Personally, we’re not fans of sticky products, so Sun Bum’s After Sun Cool Down Gel or Sun Skills AFTERSUN GEL are both incredible options. If you know you’re prone to burning, pop them in the fridge ahead of time for an extra boost of coolness.
Photo by Armin Rimoldi / PEXELS
When Your Skin Starts to Peel
MOISTURIZE! Moisturizing will be your best friend, believe us. Or don’t, but definitely believe Florida-based Riverchase Dermatology. If your skin is peeling, that means you have dead skin cells from your burn. Nourish your new, non-burnt skin with Aveeno’s Restorative Skin Therapy Moisturizing Oat Repairing Cream.
Protect Your Skin for Next TimeOne sunburn is more than enough for the year, so ensure your skin is protected with your fave SPF, and no, the SPF in your makeup won’t cut it. For your body, we’re big fans of Australian Gold Botanical Mineral Sunscreen Lotion. To protect your face, try out COSRX Daily SPF 50 Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen and save your scalp with Coola’s Scalp & Hair Sunscreen & Color Protection Mist with SPF 30. If you insist on tanning, at least give your skin a little barrier from the sun with Vacation’s Baby Oil SPF 30.
Header image via Karolina Grabowska / PEXELS
Olivia Taylor is a writer and creative covering pop culture, beauty, style, wellness, health, relationships, lifestyle and basically anything else you can think of. A lifelong creative and self-proclaimed reality TV buff, Olivia spends her time outside of work surfing, skateboarding, attending cool indie concerts and finding the best acai bowls in town. Say hi to her on Instagram @heyitsoliviataylor and on Twitter @inneedofmargs.