Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' Trailer: Darcy & Elizabeth Are the OG Enemies-To-Lovers

I'm going to be honest, I was very apprehensive when Netflix announced another new Pride and Prejudice show. I love a period drama but in the era of constant remakes, I was a little wary. However, I loved Sense and Sensibility so I should have known that the new P&P would appeal to me! Netflix just dropped the new Pride and Prejudice trailer and from the gorgeous music to the strong bond in the Bennet family to the detailed nuance of every performance, I'm now really looking forward to the new show.

Keep reading to watch the Pride and Prejudice trailer for yourself, and see everything you need to know about the show.

Is there a Pride and Prejudice remake coming out in 2026? Yes, the new Pride and Prejudice will drop on Netflix on Thursday December 3, 2026. It's a TV show just like the 1996 BBC miniseries, so we're sure to see a ton of scenes from the book. One thing that really sticks out to me from the trailer is the bond between the Bennet family. Watching this made me realize I've never actually believed the Bennet sisters like each other. Jane and Lizzy are close, and Kitty follows Lydia around, but this adaptation makes me believe that these are rough-and-tumble teens growing up together. I'm obsessed!

What's the most famous line from Pride and Prejudice? Ludovic Robert/Netflix You can argue that the opening line from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice is the most famous line in the story. "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife." This is somewhat ironic because of the commentary on how obsessed Mrs. Bennet is on marrying off her daughters. Of course, with our 2026 view, we understand how important it was for women to try and secure good matches so that they wouldn't be destitute...but I digress. If you haven't read Jane Austen recently, I recommend picking up one of her titles — she's a lot funnier than I expected!

How many episodes are in Pride and Prejudice? Netflix The new series will have 6 episodes. It's a limited series, so it will only be one season, but all the episodes will drop on December 3! It's the perfect binge if you ask me.

Who's in the Pride and Prejudice cast on Netflix? Netflix The Pride and Prejudice cast is truly incredible, and features some recognizable names. We'll see Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Jack Lowden, Rufus Sewell, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Louis Partridge, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, Fiona Shaw, Hopey Parish, Hollie Avery, Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavalerio, saffron coomber, James Northcote, Justin Edwards, James Dryden, Eloise Webb, and Isabella Sermon.

Can't wait for Pride and Prejudice? Check out 13 Period Shows & Movies To Watch While You Wait!