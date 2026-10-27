One quick glimpse of the Nordstrom fall sale will tell you the deals are good—like always, new arrivals are marked down and you can scoop up fall fashion that will actually take you into spring. Meaning, you can pick out a new fall jacket, add a few seasonal essentials to your wardrobe, and splurge on a few fun trends, knowing you'll have ample time to experiment and wear them all season long. Before the sale ends on November 2, we handpicked the very best finds from the entire sale.

Shop these Nordstrom fall sale fashion deals before they're gone!

Nordstrom Crinkle Georgette Maxi Dress ($245, was $117) This gorgeous texture-rich maxi brings a bit of drama to your fall wardrobe. Dress it down with casual boots or elevate it for evening—it's the ultimate transitional piece.

Nordstrom Davidson Woven Sweatshirt ($77, was $138) Proof that comfort and polish can coexist, this elevated woven sweatshirt instantly upgrades your weekend loungewear game without looking like you tried too hard.

Nordstrom Leonie Faux Leather Fit & Flare Midi Dress ($58, was $108) Edgy meets ultra-feminine in this faux-leather midi dress. It gives this fit-and-flare midi serious cool-girl energy for autumn date nights.

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Extended Shoulder Colorblock Sweater ($46, was $69) Featuring striking colorblocking and a chic extended shoulder silhouette, this sweater adds instant architectural interest to basic denim.

Nordstrom Milano Knit Bomber Cardigan ($47, was $129) The best of both worlds: the structure of a bomber jacket meets the cozy softness of a heavy-duty knit cardigan. Layer it over everything you own.

Nordstrom Zella 3-in-1 Trench Coat ($80, was $200) Meet the ultimate weather-chasing MVP. This versatile trench adapts to unpredictable fall forecasts while keeping your outfit completely streamlined.

Nordstrom Mercer Cuffed High Waist Barrel Jeans ($99, was $275) Add a versatile barrel jean to your fall wardrobe. These cuffed jeans bring a fresh, fashion-forward shape to your rotation that feels entirely modern.

Nordstrom Bernardo Plaid Bomber Jacket ($130, was $220) A punchy plaid print transforms a classic sporty silhouette into a standout statement jacket that anchors any simple fall outfit.

Nordstrom Fringe Sweater Midi Skirt ($82, was $169) Packed with movement and texture, this sweater midi skirt leans into cozy chic style while delivering major visual interest.

Nordstrom Wit & Wisdom Skyrise Barrel Leg Corduroy Pants Corduroy gets a seriously cool upgrade. The trendy barrel leg cut and rich texture make these pants an autumn must-have.

Nordstrom Zella Soft Luxe Wide Leg Pants ($35, was $79) Silky soft and drapey, these wide-leg pants give you polished lounge style that easily transitions from coffee runs to couch chilling.

Nordstrom Free People Final Call Colorblock Hoodie ($55, was $98) The quintessential throw-on-and-go hoodie gets the Free People treatment with playful colorblocking and an oversized, lived-in feel.

Nordstrom Belle and Bloom Current Mood Velvet Wrap Dress ($133, was $190) Your holiday dress locked! Rich velvet and a classic wrap silhouette make this dress a total showstopper for autumn weddings, dinners, and holiday celebrations ahead.

Nordstrom Intimately FP Dream State Henley & Pant Set ($28/$35, was $78/$98) The ultimate matching set for lounging in style, you'll want to live in this ultra-soft ribbed combo all season long.

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