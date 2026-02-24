The first teaser trailer for Pride and Prejudice is sweeping and romantic, with just enough footage of Darcy (Jack Lowden) and Elizabeth (Emma Corrin) to pique your interest. The new Netflix show (coming to the streamer in 2026) is written by Dolly Alderton and promises to be a "faithful" adaptation that even the most critical book fan will approve of. It's been 20 years since the iconic Pride & Prejudice starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen which means it's time for a whole new generation to see these characters come to life onscreen — and you can see the first footage below.

The first footage of Emma Corrin and Jack Lowden in 'Pride and Prejudice'.

The teaser opens with Elizabeth (Emma Corrin) sitting on a roof staring out at the sunset as birds chirp in the background. Spliced throughout the scene are different moments that honestly surpass the "hand flex" craze from the 2005 version — because it emphasizes what the hand flex shows. Nothing shows off our internal feelings like body language and from messing with a book spine to caressing Darcy's (Jack Lowden) signature on a letter, wildflowers, and pebbles, it looks like there will be a ton of details (and unspoken emotion) in this series.

We also get a glimpse of Elizabeth and Darcy's iconic dance and if there's one thing I am always a sucker for, it's a Regency era ball. The proximity and the tension that always exists, not to mention the beautiful music, always makes the scene stand out from the rest.

Well, the end of the teaser finally shows off Darcy on horseback in a white shirt and vest that would make Colin Firth proud.