With plenty of major retailers rolling back their DEI initiatives over the past year, it’s clear that many of the places we typically shop have deprioritized supporting not only people of colorand people with disabilities, but the queer community at large. And while some big box stores claim they care, many of their Pride efforts can come across as performative. That’s why it’s crucial to be cognizant of the exact motivations behind the Pride collections you plan to spend your money onthis month– especially in regards to where that money is going.

We’re cutting through the noise to deliver you six standout Pride collections for 2025 that actually give back, all while uplifting queer voices.

Below, shop the 6 best Pride collections we’re supporting this June!

Sephora Peace Out's Acne Healing Patches These Pride-themed acne patches use salicylic acid, retinol, and aloe vera to help heal breakouts so you can be your most confident self. Peace Out is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project this year to support the project’s efforts in crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQIA+ youth.

Brooklinen Brooklinen’s Pride Towel Brooklinen’s newly-launched towel is super cute for bringing to the beach or your favorite picnic spot this summer, and it only gets cuter knowing each purchase also benefits The Center , who serves members of the queer community through cultural programming, sponsoring anti-discrimination policies, volunteer initiatives, recovery groups, public art events, and so much more. 100% of Brooklinen’sproceedsin the month of June will go to The Center.

Maeve Maeve’s ‘Maeve Loves You’ Pride Box Packed to the brim with eight unique chocolate bonbon flavors like Birthday Cake, Malted Milk Ball, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Creme Brulee, Milk Salty Toffee, Coconut Island, and Blackberry Bramble (and not to mention the adorable themed package design), this gift box from Maeve supports The Trevor Project with 10% of net profits going to the organization. Celebrating Pride just got a whole lot yummier!

Levi’s Levi’s Pride Collection Levi’s has your Pride month wardrobe covered this year with adorable pieces like the Community Tee, Pride Tote, and more. Inspired by (and featuring) queer liberation iconography on their designs, the collection pays homage to LGBTQIA+ history. The important part? Levi’s donates $100,000 annually to Outright International , a global organization dedicated to “strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ human rights movement, document and amplify human rights violations against LGBTIQ people, and advocate for inclusion and equality.”

Danessa Myricks Danessa Myricks' Pastel Dream Mini Freedom Palette This stunning mini-sized eyeshadow palette from Danessa Myricks Beauty comes with three shimmer shades and three matte colors that allow you to slay your makeup looks this Pride month and beyond. The brand is also donating 15% of proceeds from every palette sold online to The Trevor Project.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more thoughtful Pride collections!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.