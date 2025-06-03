Honor and celebrate the queer community this Pride Month by supporting these brands.
6 Thoughtful Pride Collections That Won’t Make You Cringe
With plenty of major retailers rolling back their DEI initiatives over the past year, it’s clear that many of the places we typically shop have deprioritized supporting not only people of colorand people with disabilities, but the queer community at large. And while some big box stores claim they care, many of their Pride efforts can come across as performative. That’s why it’s crucial to be cognizant of the exact motivations behind the Pride collections you plan to spend your money onthis month– especially in regards to where that money is going.
We’re cutting through the noise to deliver you six standout Pride collections for 2025 that actually give back, all while uplifting queer voices.
Below, shop the 6 best Pride collections we’re supporting this June!
Trade
Trade’s Coffee Blends From Queer Roasters
Trade, a proud supporter of numerous queer- and woman-owned coffee roasters, is highlighting delicious coffees that benefit the queer community this Pride month.
Some of the blends include Sightseer’s El Prisma blendthat puts $3 per bag toward Out Youth and Cerberus’ Wizard Cat blend that helps fund the roaster’s year-round trans and queer mental health initiatives through Trans Lifeline, Trans Queer Pueblo, and more organizations.
More LGBTQIA+-owned coffee brands worth checking out include Broadcast, Maquina, Equator, and Joe Coffee.
Sephora
Peace Out's Acne Healing Patches
These Pride-themed acne patches use salicylic acid, retinol, and aloe vera to help heal breakouts so you can be your most confident self. Peace Out is donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project this year to support the project’s efforts in crisis intervention and suicide prevention for LGBTQIA+ youth.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen’s Pride Towel
Brooklinen’s newly-launched towel is super cute for bringing to the beach or your favorite picnic spot this summer, and it only gets cuter knowing each purchase also benefits The Center, who serves members of the queer community through cultural programming, sponsoring anti-discrimination policies, volunteer initiatives, recovery groups, public art events, and so much more. 100% of Brooklinen’sproceedsin the month of June will go to The Center.
Maeve
Maeve’s ‘Maeve Loves You’ Pride Box
Packed to the brim with eight unique chocolate bonbon flavors like Birthday Cake, Malted Milk Ball, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Creme Brulee, Milk Salty Toffee, Coconut Island, and Blackberry Bramble (and not to mention the adorable themed package design), this gift box from Maeve supports The Trevor Project with 10% of net profits going to the organization. Celebrating Pride just got a whole lot yummier!
Levi’s
Levi’s Pride Collection
Levi’s has your Pride month wardrobe covered this year with adorable pieces like the Community Tee, Pride Tote, and more. Inspired by (and featuring) queer liberation iconography on their designs, the collection pays homage to LGBTQIA+ history.
The important part? Levi’s donates $100,000 annually to Outright International, a global organization dedicated to “strengthen the capacity of the LGBTIQ human rights movement, document and amplify human rights violations against LGBTIQ people, and advocate for inclusion and equality.”
Danessa Myricks
Danessa Myricks' Pastel Dream Mini Freedom Palette
This stunning mini-sized eyeshadow palette from Danessa Myricks Beauty comes with three shimmer shades and three matte colors that allow you to slay your makeup looks this Pride month and beyond. The brand is also donating 15% of proceeds from every palette sold online to The Trevor Project.
