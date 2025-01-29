38 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Right Now

When we're looking for new makeup, snacks, and books, we love supporting female, Black-owned businesses. From up and coming shops to brands founded by some of our favorite Selfmade alumni, here are 38 businesses that you can support beyond Black History Month.

Keep scrolling for the best black owned businesses we can't get enough of

Black Owned Beauty Businesses Sephora 1. Melanin Haircare Melanin Haircarewas founded in 2015 by sisters Whitney and Taffeta White. They share a passion for natural hair and healthy scalp care and hope that women from all walks of life can benefit from these products.

LYS Beauty 2. LYS Beauty Tisha Thompson founded LYS Beauty to redefine clean beauty to make it more inclusive and affordable. With a wide shade range and high-quality products, LYS Beauty is intent on increasing women's confidence and is the first Black-owned Sephora Clean Color Cosmetics brand.

Danessa Myricks Beauty 3. Danessa Myricks Beauty Danessa Myricks Beautywas founded by self-taught makeup artist Danessa Myricks after she realized how exclusive the makeup industry was. This brand combines art and beauty as Myricks defies industry norms and creates stunning looks with unique techniques.

Body By Love 4. Body By Love Body By Lovefeatures sizes 12+ in clothing inspired by travel, art, and trends. When founder Camille had to cancel a date because she didn't have anything to wear, she decided to help other plus size women in the same situation. Body By Love was born!

Black Girl Sunscreen 5. Black Girl Sunscreen Black Girl Sunscreen developed a sunscreen formula specifically tailored to the needs of black skin. It supplies a healthy amount of SPF to protect you from harmful UV rays, without leaving your face covered in a white cast. Their products are also super moisturizing, and easy to access at stores like Target and Ulta.

Lautir Beauty 6. Lautir Beauty Lautir Beautyis a BIPOC brand founded by Shvona Chung that's rooted in holistic body care. From cremes to polishes, you'll enjoy the soothing feel of any product you choose.

Brown Girl Jane 7. Brown Girl Jane Brown Girl Janewas founded with a passion for women's wellness, and a balance of body, mind, and spirit. They hope that the plant-based collection will become an aid in your wellness routine and healing.

Sienna Naturals 8. Sienna Naturals Hannah Diop and Issa Rae's Sienna Naturals is your one-stop shop for clean haircare products that won't irritate your scalp or cause breakage. With products like their H.A.P.I. Shampoo, your hair will feel clean and hydrated. P.S. They've just released a new product — D.N.A. Scalp Serum — that's designed to combat shedding while adding density to your hair!



Cécred 9. Cécred Beyoncé shocked the internet when she released her own haircare line Cécred, but the proof is in the pudding. Despite being attached to one of the world's biggest entertainers, Cécred is backed by experts who are committed to prioritizing the health of customers hair.

Hyper! 10. Hyper! Hyper Skin has a laser focus on developing skincare formulas that meet the specific needs of brown and black skin. Their products directly target hyper-pigmentation with proven clinical results. CEO and Founder, Desiree, knows the frustrations of feeling left out of the mainstream of most skincare products that only cater to white women. She founded Hyper Skin as not only an inclusive brand, but one that black women really deserve.

Pat McGrath Labs 11. Pat McGrath Labs In addition to creating iconic products and serving as British Vogue's Beauty Editor, Pat McGrath is the first makeup artist to be awarded Queen Elizabeth II's D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity.

Hair So Chic 12. Hair So Chic Tawana Morris founded Hair So Chic in 2019 after being inspired to share her love for voluminous curls with her dedicated followers on social media. Customers will find everything from clip-ins to styling tools on the cutest website that seems like it's made just for the girls who love beauty!

Range Beauty 13. Range Beauty Founded by Alicia Scott in 2018, Range Beauty is home to beauty products created for those who have sensitive, acne and eczema-prone skin. No stranger to her own bouts with flare ups, Scott wanted to make sure a wider range of skin had access to products look good and feel soothing upon application. And now customers can find the brand in Sephora after a historic Shark Tank win!

Ami Colé 14. Ami Colé Ami Coléis another beauty brand that was created for those with deeper skin complexions, but has products that are universal. Whether you're looking for another lip oil treatment or a skin enhancing stick, Ami Colé has something just for you.

MOODEAUX

15. MOODEAUX Founded by Brianna Arps, MOODEAUX is a fragrance brand that has scents designed to help set the tone for your mood in Eau de Parfum form. Praised by the likes of Good Morning America and Oprah Daily, MOODEAUX has scents for your when you're feeling rebellious or need a subtle whiff of something warm.

Donna's Recipe 16. Donna's Recipe Founded by Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods, Donna's Recipeis a vegan haircare brand that's dedicated to the health of natural hair. With ingredients like safflower seed and sweet potato extract, these products are guaranteed to feel good on your scalp.

The Doux 17. The Doux Maya Smith founded The Doux as a way to continue servicing textured hair. With over 20 years of experience as a licensed cosmetologist, she knows a thing or two about what it takes to have healthy tresses.

The Lip Bar 18. The Lip Bar FAMU alumni Melissa Butler founded The Lip Bar in 2012 to cater to the lack of diverse beauty options for black women. Though the brand was infamously ridiculed on Shark Tank, it's gone on to expand and find it's way on the shelves of major retailers Like Target and CVS.

Black-Owned Fashion Businesses Sucré Couture 19. Sucré Couture Sucré Couture is a jewelry brand that nods to black culture. Sucré was founded in the Bay Area by Kimberly Fomby Jefferson in 2011, and keeps bringing you quality jewelry, from basics to more statement pieces.

If You Dare Accessories 20. If You Dare Accessories If You Dare Accessories is a jewelry brand that offers beautiful hand-crafted jewelry with a focus on making an elegant statement. From chunky gold rings to stud earrings that'll change how you look at silver hoop earrings, this brand knows how to speak to one's individuality.

Hanifa 21. Hanifa Founded by Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa is a luxury brand designed to accentuate customers' figure and lifestyle. With designs curated to be groundbreaking, this is one fashion brand we can't stop watching!

Kai Collective 22. Kai Collective Fisayo Longe's innovative fashion brand Kai Collective is something serious! Known for its colorful and patterned designs, Kai Collective also dares its customers to be bold in their daily lives.

Brandon Blackwood 23. Brandon Blackwood Brandon Blackwood is taking the world by storm and all the fashion girlies have taken notice. The brand is known for it's featuring its signature logo on its designs, but that's all apart of the charm!

Ciao By CC 24. Ciao by CC Ciao by CC is a luxury women's brand that's founded by Brittany Campbell. Founded in 2020, each piece is carefully crafted in Italy to give wearers a sense of luxurious elegance.

Ten Wilde

25. Ten Wilde Ten Wilde is a jewelry brand that knows quality doesn't have to mean expensive. Founded by Tenisha Wilde, each piece is inspired by her upbringing in NorCal and the Bay Area.

Black-Owned Food & Drink Businesses Me & The Bees 26. Me & The Bees Me & The Bees is a lemonade company that was birthed from the mind of Mikaila when she was only four years old. Mikaila got stung by a bee as a young girl, which sparked her fascination about the little pollinators. After developing lemonade recipes from her great grandmother's cookbook, she took on numerous entrepreneurial ventures to get the drink out there, including presenting on Shark Tank! The lemonade is delicious and sweet, thanks to the honey that comes straight from bees.

Golde 27. Golde In 2017, Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issy Kobori launched Golde with their Original Turmeric Latte Blend. Their mission is to make wellness easy (and fun!) for everyone. The vegan products celebrate superfoods *and* boost your daily routine.

@hotnsaucyco 28. Hot N Saucy Hot N Saucy reimagines hot sauce into something bright, bold, and colorful. These all natural and vegetable-based sauces will bring the heat without the additive cost.

Bee Fit Foods 29. Bee Fit Foods With the ability to select your meal plan or build your own, Bee Fit Foods has plenty of options to help you eat healthy. The food is delivered from their kitchen to your table to make meal planning easier than ever.

McBridge Sisters Collection 30. McBride Sisters Collection Robin and Andréa McBride grew up in two iconic wine regions, and started the McBride Sisters Collection in 2005 after connecting in California. They're intent on changing the industry, cultivating community along the way.



Partake Foods 31. Partake Foods Partake Foods exists to deliver delicious snacks treats to those with heavy food allergies. Their products are free of all of the top 9 allergens, in addition to being gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan. The company partners with organizations like No Kid Hungry to help fight food insecurity, and also partners with HBCU students to support their upcoming career journeys.

BLK & Bold

32. BLK & Bold BLK & Bold is a coffee and beverage company founded by Pernell & Rod, two good friends that see a vision for America's youth. The company pledges 5% of proceeds to nonprofits that invest back into children and their futures. Shop a range of coffee roasts and tea blends to enjoy at home.

Black-Owned Leisure + Entertainment Businesses CRWNMAG 33. CRWNMAG CRWNMAG, founded by Lindsey Day & Nkrumah Farrar, is creating a dialogue around natural hair. With their content and available resources, they want to reach the whole, multidimensional, modern Black woman.

The Sip 34. The Sip Erica Davis and Catherine Carter founded champagne membership The Sip to make bubbly more accessible to the average person, and to close the racial gaps in the wine industry.

Black-Owned Wellness Businesses The Honey Pot Company 35. The Honey Pot Company The Honey Pot Company makes prioritizing vaginal health easy and accessible for all women. Founder Bea Dixon saw a need and met that need by powering Honey Pot's products with herbs. From menstrual to hygiene products, each once is safely hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved. The company also gives back 2% of annual profits to bring education about vaginal health to communities that otherwise wouldn't have access.

The Travel Agency 36. The Travel Agency The Travel Agencyis unlike any other service you've utilized. Instead of catching a literal flight, your senses will be heightened by cannabis. That's right, you heard us! Arana Hankin-Biggers co-founded it as a way to give customers a legal way to obtain THC and CBD, and the products don't disappoint!

Black Owned Empowerment Businesses & Services Black Girls CODE 37. Black Girls CODE Kimberly Bryant founded Black Girls CODE to teach young women of color computer programming skills that will help them understand the tech marketplace and close the opportunity gap for Black women.

Phenomenal 38. Phenomenal With their book club, Phenomenal is a creative agency and brand that lifts up communities and voices that have been excluded throughout history.

