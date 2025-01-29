OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

From food and drink to fashion and beauty, and beyond.

38 Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support Right Now

38 black owned businesses
Hyper! and Ami Colé
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 29, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

When we're looking for new makeup, snacks, and books, we love supporting female, Black-owned businesses. From up and coming shops to brands founded by some of our favorite Selfmade alumni, here are 38 businesses that you can support beyond Black History Month.

Keep scrolling for the best black owned businesses we can't get enough of

Black Owned Beauty Businesses 

melanin haircare

Sephora

1. Melanin Haircare

Melanin Haircarewas founded in 2015 by sisters Whitney and Taffeta White. They share a passion for natural hair and healthy scalp care and hope that women from all walks of life can benefit from these products.

lys beauty

LYS Beauty

2. LYS Beauty

Tisha Thompson founded LYS Beauty to redefine clean beauty to make it more inclusive and affordable. With a wide shade range and high-quality products, LYS Beauty is intent on increasing women's confidence and is the first Black-owned Sephora Clean Color Cosmetics brand.

danessa myricks beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty

3. Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beautywas founded by self-taught makeup artist Danessa Myricks after she realized how exclusive the makeup industry was. This brand combines art and beauty as Myricks defies industry norms and creates stunning looks with unique techniques.

body by love

Body By Love

4. Body By Love

Body By Lovefeatures sizes 12+ in clothing inspired by travel, art, and trends. When founder Camille had to cancel a date because she didn't have anything to wear, she decided to help other plus size women in the same situation. Body By Love was born!

black girl sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen

5. Black Girl Sunscreen

Black Girl Sunscreen developed a sunscreen formula specifically tailored to the needs of black skin. It supplies a healthy amount of SPF to protect you from harmful UV rays, without leaving your face covered in a white cast. Their products are also super moisturizing, and easy to access at stores like Target and Ulta.

lautir beauty

Lautir Beauty

6. Lautir Beauty

Lautir Beautyis a BIPOC brand founded by Shvona Chung that's rooted in holistic body care. From cremes to polishes, you'll enjoy the soothing feel of any product you choose.

brown girl jane

Brown Girl Jane

7. Brown Girl Jane

Brown Girl Janewas founded with a passion for women's wellness, and a balance of body, mind, and spirit. They hope that the plant-based collection will become an aid in your wellness routine and healing.

sienna naturals

Sienna Naturals

8. Sienna Naturals

Hannah Diop and Issa Rae's Sienna Naturals is your one-stop shop for clean haircare products that won't irritate your scalp or cause breakage. With products like their H.A.P.I. Shampoo, your hair will feel clean and hydrated.

P.S. They've just released a new product — D.N.A. Scalp Serum — that's designed to combat shedding while adding density to your hair!

c\u00e9cred

Cécred

9. Cécred

Beyoncé shocked the internet when she released her own haircare line Cécred, but the proof is in the pudding. Despite being attached to one of the world's biggest entertainers, Cécred is backed by experts who are committed to prioritizing the health of customers hair.

hyper!

Hyper!

10. Hyper!

Hyper Skin has a laser focus on developing skincare formulas that meet the specific needs of brown and black skin. Their products directly target hyper-pigmentation with proven clinical results. CEO and Founder, Desiree, knows the frustrations of feeling left out of the mainstream of most skincare products that only cater to white women. She founded Hyper Skin as not only an inclusive brand, but one that black women really deserve.

pat mcgrath labs

Pat McGrath Labs

11. Pat McGrath Labs

In addition to creating iconic products and serving as British Vogue's Beauty Editor, Pat McGrath is the first makeup artist to be awarded Queen Elizabeth II's D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity.

Hair So Chic

Hair So Chic

12. Hair So Chic

Tawana Morris founded Hair So Chic in 2019 after being inspired to share her love for voluminous curls with her dedicated followers on social media. Customers will find everything from clip-ins to styling tools on the cutest website that seems like it's made just for the girls who love beauty!

range beauty

Range Beauty

13. Range Beauty

Founded by Alicia Scott in 2018, Range Beauty is home to beauty products created for those who have sensitive, acne and eczema-prone skin. No stranger to her own bouts with flare ups, Scott wanted to make sure a wider range of skin had access to products look good and feel soothing upon application.

And now customers can find the brand in Sephora after a historic Shark Tank win!

ami col\u00e9

Ami Colé

14. Ami Colé

Ami Coléis another beauty brand that was created for those with deeper skin complexions, but has products that are universal. Whether you're looking for another lip oil treatment or a skin enhancing stick, Ami Colé has something just for you.

MOODEAUX

MOODEAUX

15. MOODEAUX

Founded by Brianna Arps, MOODEAUX is a fragrance brand that has scents designed to help set the tone for your mood in Eau de Parfum form. Praised by the likes of Good Morning America and Oprah Daily, MOODEAUX has scents for your when you're feeling rebellious or need a subtle whiff of something warm.

Donna's Recipe

Donna's Recipe

16. Donna's Recipe

Founded by Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods, Donna's Recipeis a vegan haircare brand that's dedicated to the health of natural hair. With ingredients like safflower seed and sweet potato extract, these products are guaranteed to feel good on your scalp.

the doux

The Doux

17. The Doux

Maya Smith founded The Doux as a way to continue servicing textured hair. With over 20 years of experience as a licensed cosmetologist, she knows a thing or two about what it takes to have healthy tresses.

The Lip Bar

The Lip Bar

18. The Lip Bar

FAMU alumni Melissa Butler founded The Lip Bar in 2012 to cater to the lack of diverse beauty options for black women. Though the brand was infamously ridiculed on Shark Tank, it's gone on to expand and find it's way on the shelves of major retailers Like Target and CVS.

Black-Owned Fashion Businesses

sucr\u00e9 couture

Sucré Couture

19. Sucré Couture

Sucré Couture is a jewelry brand that nods to black culture. Sucré was founded in the Bay Area by Kimberly Fomby Jefferson in 2011, and keeps bringing you quality jewelry, from basics to more statement pieces.

if you dare accessories

If You Dare Accessories

20. If You Dare Accessories

If You Dare Accessories is a jewelry brand that offers beautiful hand-crafted jewelry with a focus on making an elegant statement. From chunky gold rings to stud earrings that'll change how you look at silver hoop earrings, this brand knows how to speak to one's individuality.

hanifa

Hanifa

21. Hanifa

Founded by Anifa Mvuemba, Hanifa is a luxury brand designed to accentuate customers' figure and lifestyle. With designs curated to be groundbreaking, this is one fashion brand we can't stop watching!

kai collective

Kai Collective

22. Kai Collective

Fisayo Longe's innovative fashion brand Kai Collective is something serious! Known for its colorful and patterned designs, Kai Collective also dares its customers to be bold in their daily lives.

brandon blackwood

Brandon Blackwood

23. Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood is taking the world by storm and all the fashion girlies have taken notice. The brand is known for it's featuring its signature logo on its designs, but that's all apart of the charm!

ciao by cc

Ciao By CC

24. Ciao by CC

Ciao by CC is a luxury women's brand that's founded by Brittany Campbell. Founded in 2020, each piece is carefully crafted in Italy to give wearers a sense of luxurious elegance.

ten wilde

Ten Wilde

25. Ten Wilde

Ten Wilde is a jewelry brand that knows quality doesn't have to mean expensive. Founded by Tenisha Wilde, each piece is inspired by her upbringing in NorCal and the Bay Area.

Black-Owned Food & Drink Businesses

me & the bees

Me & The Bees

26. Me & The Bees

Me & The Bees is a lemonade company that was birthed from the mind of Mikaila when she was only four years old. Mikaila got stung by a bee as a young girl, which sparked her fascination about the little pollinators. After developing lemonade recipes from her great grandmother's cookbook, she took on numerous entrepreneurial ventures to get the drink out there, including presenting on Shark Tank! The lemonade is delicious and sweet, thanks to the honey that comes straight from bees.

golde

Golde

27. Golde

In 2017, Trinity Mouzon Wofford and Issy Kobori launched Golde with their Original Turmeric Latte Blend. Their mission is to make wellness easy (and fun!) for everyone. The vegan products celebrate superfoods *and* boost your daily routine.

hot n saucy

@hotnsaucyco

28. Hot N Saucy

Hot N Saucy reimagines hot sauce into something bright, bold, and colorful. These all natural and vegetable-based sauces will bring the heat without the additive cost.

bee fit foods

Bee Fit Foods

29. Bee Fit Foods

With the ability to select your meal plan or build your own, Bee Fit Foods has plenty of options to help you eat healthy. The food is delivered from their kitchen to your table to make meal planning easier than ever.

mcbride sisters collection

McBridge Sisters Collection

30. McBride Sisters Collection

Robin and Andréa McBride grew up in two iconic wine regions, and started the McBride Sisters Collection in 2005 after connecting in California. They're intent on changing the industry, cultivating community along the way.

partake foods

Partake Foods

31. Partake Foods

Partake Foods exists to deliver delicious snacks treats to those with heavy food allergies. Their products are free of all of the top 9 allergens, in addition to being gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan. The company partners with organizations like No Kid Hungry to help fight food insecurity, and also partners with HBCU students to support their upcoming career journeys.

blk & bold

BLK & Bold

32. BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold is a coffee and beverage company founded by Pernell & Rod, two good friends that see a vision for America's youth. The company pledges 5% of proceeds to nonprofits that invest back into children and their futures. Shop a range of coffee roasts and tea blends to enjoy at home.

Black-Owned Leisure + Entertainment Businesses

crwnmag

CRWNMAG

33. CRWNMAG

CRWNMAG, founded by Lindsey Day & Nkrumah Farrar, is creating a dialogue around natural hair. With their content and available resources, they want to reach the whole, multidimensional, modern Black woman.

the sip

The Sip

34. The Sip

Erica Davis and Catherine Carter founded champagne membership The Sip to make bubbly more accessible to the average person, and to close the racial gaps in the wine industry.

Black-Owned Wellness Businesses

the honey pot company

The Honey Pot Company

35. The Honey Pot Company

The Honey Pot Company makes prioritizing vaginal health easy and accessible for all women. Founder Bea Dixon saw a need and met that need by powering Honey Pot's products with herbs. From menstrual to hygiene products, each once is safely hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved. The company also gives back 2% of annual profits to bring education about vaginal health to communities that otherwise wouldn't have access.

the travel agency

The Travel Agency

36. The Travel Agency

The Travel Agencyis unlike any other service you've utilized. Instead of catching a literal flight, your senses will be heightened by cannabis. That's right, you heard us! Arana Hankin-Biggers co-founded it as a way to give customers a legal way to obtain THC and CBD, and the products don't disappoint!

Black Owned Empowerment Businesses & Services 

black girls code

Black Girls CODE

37. Black Girls CODE

Kimberly Bryant founded Black Girls CODE to teach young women of color computer programming skills that will help them understand the tech marketplace and close the opportunity gap for Black women.

phenomenal

Phenomenal

38. Phenomenal

With their book club, Phenomenal is a creative agency and brand that lifts up communities and voices that have been excluded throughout history.

Let us know your favorite Black-owned business on Instagram and subscribe to our email newsletter for more!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated with additional reporting by Jasmine Williams.

black businessesblack history monthfashionbeautyfoodself care

