We're still waiting to hear if Ayo Edebiri will lead an Emily Henry movie (fingers crossed!) but we did just get confirmation Ayo's finally starring in a rom-com! (Alongside Will Sharpe hello!) But following in the footsteps of Netflix's Nobody Wants This and Running Point, the AppleTV+ project, called Prodigies will be a multi-episodic TV show. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming show.

Here's what you need to know about Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe's Prodigies, coming to AppleTV+ soon.

What is Prodigies about? Apple TV Prodigies follows Didi (Ayo Edebiri) and Renn (Will Sharpe), two former child prodigies who are trying to deal with their seemingly ordinary life in their early 30s — and their long-term relationship. By long-term, I mean they've been together since elementary school. I didn't even know that was possible! The show "explores ideas of potential, ambition and the universal complexities of long-term relationships. As they begin to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, they find themselves in a new and terrifying kind of chaos." This totally reminds me of all the conversation around Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls being a burnt out gifted child...even though the show never actually addressed it. (They totally should have TBH). The show was so obsessed with keeping Rory as a golden child that it never explored the pitfalls of her character or upbringing. And it seems like Prodigies will actually explore the idea that you can become an adult and not reach your full potential...or that you grow up and realize you want to change the dreams you've always had.

Where can I watch Prodigies? Apple TV The show premieres on Apple TV+ February 10, 2027 with a two-episode premiere.

How many episodes will Prodigies have? Apple TV Prodigies will have seven episodes total. After the two-episode premiere on February 10, 2027, we'll get one episode every week until the finale airs on March 17, 2027.

Who's in the Prodigies Apple TV cast? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The Prodigies cast is led by two of our favorite TV stars right now, with Ayo Edebiri as Didi and Will Sharpe as Renn. Both stars are also executive producers. We'll also see John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō, Maria Bakalova, Sophia Di Martino, Rina Sawayama, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Meera Syal, and Andrene Ward-Hammond. Talk about an all-star cast!

Where did Prodigies film? Nguyen Khac Tien/Pexels The new Apple TV show began filming in June 2025. The show filmed around the world in locations like London, England and Japan.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Prodigies before it hits Apple TV, and make sure you read up on The 8 Best '90s Rom-Coms That Prove The Genre Will Never Be That Good Again for even more romance.

This post has been updated.