Every Emily Henry Movie In The Works, From 'Beach Read' To 'People We Meet On Vacation'

Emily Henry is one of our resident rom-com queens, and not only is her newest release Funny Story still on the New York Times' Fiction Bestseller List (it's been 14 weeks since its release, y'all), but she has adaptations of ALL FIVE of her romance books in the works. I did the research on all of Emily Henry's movies and TV shows so you just have to sit back and relax.



Here's everything you need to know about Emily Henry's upcoming movies and TV shows.

1. The 'People We Meet On Vacation' Movie Amazon Best friends Poppy and Alex aren't best friends anymore. After their last annual vacation ended with a fight, the duo stopped talking, and it's killing Poppy. Determined to save their friendship before it's too late, she convinces Alex to go on one last trip for old time's sake — and what they discover will change everything. Yulin Kuang is penning the script for this Emily Henry movie as well as Beach Read. The movie is coming to Netflix in January 2026, and the best part is that Emily Bader and Tom Blyth are starring as Poppy and Alex. Talk about perfect casting! Here's the latest People We Meet On Vacation news.

2. The 'Beach Read' Movie Amazon Emily Henry's Beach Read follows bestselling romance author January Andrews, who's dealing with a major case of writer's block. After she finds herself next door to "serious writer" Augustus Everett, January and Gus agree to swap genres for the summer: Gus will write a romance, and January will write The Great American Novel. And it doesn't take long for them to fall for each other! Trust me when I say this book will definitely make you believe in happy endings. We don't have a Beach Read cast yet, but I'm crossing all my fingers and toes we get Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri. We do know Yulin Kuang is writing and directing the feature, and that it'll be distributed by 20th Century Studios.

4. The 'Book Lovers' Movie Amazon Considering Book Lovers is my favorite Emily Henry book, this is the movie I'm most looking forward to! Literary agent Nora relates more to the uptight ex-girlfriends in Hallmark movies than she does the main character. When she joins her sister Libby on one last girl's trip to Sunshine Falls, Nora runs into book editor (and sworn rival) Charlie. Both Charlie and Nora have their guards up — but not for long. Sarah Hayward will write the Book Lovers script. Even though this is another Emily Henry movie we don't have casting info on, when we started fan casting David Corenswet as Charlie — then Emily herself said she'd love to have him in the role — I blacked out. My pick for Nora? Either Simone Ashley or Saoirse Ronan!

5. The 'Funny Story' Movie Amazon Daphne and Miles are the most unlikely (and unlucky) roommates ever in Funny Story. After their partners ditch them for each other (who are, unironically, named Peter and Petra), and then invite them to the wedding, this new duo decides to shake things up even more and pretend to be a couple. No harm, no foul...as long as no one catches feelings. I would love to see Lily Collins and Dylan O'Brien cast in this movie! But until we get the official cast list, we'll just have to keep dreaming. This is a special Emily Henry movie because EmHen herself is writing the script!

6. The 'Happy Place' TV Show Amazon Second chance romance fans are going to love the new Happy Place TV show. Harriet and Wyn were the perfect couple, but after keeping their breakup a secret, they have to keep up the charade at their annual friends' vacation. But they're spending a lot of time together (not to mention a bed), and it won't take long for old feelings to resurface. This show will be coming to Netflix, where Jennifer Lopez and Bridgerton's Leila Cohan will produce. Lots of fans hope Kyle Allen will be cast as Wyn, and Emily herself would love to see Eve Hewson as Harriet! Stay tuned for official cast updates.

Loving the Emily Henry of it all? Read up on The Taylor Swift Album For Every Emily Henry Book.

This post has been updated.