Juno Temple Will Star In Apple TV's New Drama Show 'The Husbands'

Jenna Bush Hager chose Holly Gramazio's The Husbands as her book club's April pick in 2024 and it became an instant bestseller. Evidently, Apple TV took notice and decided it would be an excellent idea to adapt it into a new drama series! We're fond of adaptations here, so we're elated to this fresh storyline come to life. But, guess what else we're intrigued about?

The Husbands series has already found it's lead star in Ted Lasso and Fargo actress Juno Temple! Her characters are fan favorites, so we're sure she's going to do her lead role in this series justice.

What is 'The Husbands' about? Amazon The Husbands chronicles one woman's journey as she explores an ever-changing life with different men she's never met before. But this isn't a tale of reckless one-night stands. On the contrary, Lauren will be as confused as readers and viewers because she's not sure what's happening. It all begins with her return to her home and the realization that a man who's strangely familiar with her is calling himself her husband. Unbeknownst to her, she's been married to Michael for a while despite not knowing who he is. What's even more ironic is that her friends think something's wrong with her because they know who her husband is. In the midst of trying to decipher this phenomenon, Lauren's shocked when Michael disappears into the attic and a new man returns in his place. As she watches her surroundings change to accommodate life with him, Lauren slowly realizes her attic has created a portal that allows her to live out different fantasies with a revolving door of men. But, she'll have to ask herself what she really wants and if she's willing to hang on to one reality instead of wishing for more.

Has more cast information been released? We know Juno Temple will star in The Husbands, but there haven't been more cast announcements just yet (via Variety). There's so many options for the many spouses she could have which makes us want to dream about our own casting wishlist.

Who's the executive producers of the series? Holly Gramazio, Author Of The Husbands Diana Patient According to Apple TV+, writer Miriam Battye (Succession) will be executive producing The Husbands with Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya), and Annie Marter of Fortunate Jack Productions (The Devil All The Time), author Holly Gramazio and A24. We love when authors are allowed to give their input in TV or film adaptations!

When will 'The Husbands' premiere on Apple TV? Production hasn't started on The Husbands TV series yet, but we'll share more information once it's available!

