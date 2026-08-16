Here's everything I simply can't live without as a TV & movie editor living in New York City.

I can't believe that after a childhood of loving movies and TV , I get to watch my favorite shows, talk to the actors , and attend red carpets for my job as Entertainment Editor here at Brit + Co. It's truly a dream come true! But being a reporter in the city comes with some unexpected surprises, including the items I simply can't live without.

Soft Throw Blanket Amazon This is probably a given, but I cannot watch anything without a good blanket to cuddle up with. This pick has a ton of ratings (like over a hundred thousand), and it's under $15 at the time I'm writing this article. What a steal! The kitten is not included, unfortunately.

Wireless Mini Microphone Amazon Wireless microphones have been a lifesaver on the red carpet. If you're wanting to get into the production game but are on a budget, this is a great place to start.

Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda Trader Joe's I love to have a sparkly beverage whenever I'm watching a show, and I'm a sucker for anything cherry flavored. This pick from Trader Joe's is just $2! Plus, it features prebiotics, which are nutrients for your beneficial gut bacteria, so it's a win-win.

Organic Blood Orange Rooibos Herbal Tea Blend Trader Joe's When I'm in the middle of a late night binge watch session, I like to sip on some decaf tea so I can have a beverage and wind down at the same time. My current choice? This blood orange blend from Trader Joe's.

Split Snack Bowl Amazon If you're as much of a snacker as I am, I totally recommend some good bowls that can hold all your favorite treats. I love a split bowl so you can have sauce and crackers/chips without them getting all mixed up together.

Lined Spiral Journal Amazon Okay, I love to take notes while I watch movies and TV shows — especially if I'm interviewing the stars — so I thought I'd throw in a notebook recommendation. Picking a nice color makes it feel even more fun.

Double Duty Tote Berry Poppy & Peonies When I'm traversing New York City, I need to be able to lug everything I own with me (...not actually of course, but it truly feels like that sometimes!). I have a feeling this large tote bag from Poppi & Peonies might be new favorite purchase.

Good White Sneakers Amazon Speaking of walking all over the city, you cannot do that without some reliable sneakers that are both comfortable and stylish. Adidas is my current go-to.

Blue Light Glasses Amazon Feel free to grab a pair or two of blue light glasses if you're worried about the effect of screens. It can't hurt! Especially since this pair is only $15.

A Favorite Funko Pop Amazon When you get totally obsessed with a TV show or a movie, it's always fun to have merch! Sometimes I feel like I truly can't live without all my favorite Funko Pop vinyl figures; I have ones from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Stranger Things, Harry Potter, and a DIY Outer Banks one, too!

Wireless Headphones Amazon And whether I'm editing videos, watching a screener (AKA an early pre-release of a show or movie) on a plane, or just want to be in my own little world, you can't go wrong with some good wireless headphones. This JBL pair is very popular thanks to its battery life.

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