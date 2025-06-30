Ryan Gosling took over Barbieland in Barbie and unearthed some illegal activity in The Fall Guy, but in Project Hail Mary, he's going a step farther by literally saving the world...at least, that's the goal. In the new suspense movie, he plays a science teacher sent into space to figure out why the sun is dying and how to fix it. And considering the world is about to end, he's on quite a time crunch.

Here's everything you need to know about Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary, coming to theaters March 20, 2026.

Where can I watch Project Hail Mary? Project Hail Mary will hit theaters on March 20, 2026. The film is directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and produced by Amy Pascal and Ryan Gosling (among others!).

Who's in the Project Hail Mary cast? The Project Hail Mary cast has some awesome names, including a cast member from The Bear! The cast includes: Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace

as Ryland Grace Sandra Hüller as Eva Stratt

as Eva Stratt Lionel Boyce

Ken Leung

Milana Vayntrub

Who will play Rocky in Project Hail Mary? Rocky is the alien that Ryan's character comes across in the film (which you can see in the trailer). Even though there was an April Fool's Day joke the role would be played by Emma Stone, there hasn't been an official casting yet. TBH, I'll see Emma in anything!! Please let Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone reunite.

What is Project Hail Mary about? Amazon MGM Studios Ryland Grace, a middle school science teacher, wakes up on a spaceship with no idea how he got there. But as time unfolds, he remembers his mission: to figure out why the sun is dying, and how to stop the decay from wiping out the Earth. That sounds like adventure enough, but crossing paths with a non-human life form makes things even more interesting. And the fact Ryan's character is out of his depth, yet the fate of the entire world relies on him? That reminds me quite a bit of Christopher Nolan's Interstellar...

Is Project Hail Mary going to be a movie? Yes, Project Hail Mary is becoming a movie, based on the book of the same name by Andy Weir.

