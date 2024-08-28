13 Ryan Gosling Movies, Ranked From Best To Worst
Meaghan is a Chicago-based writer who covers fashion trends, celebrity style, beauty news, and lifestyle.
After studying journalism in college and working in PR post-grad, Meaghan has found a love for writing in the lifestyle space. She is always on the hunt for the next trend in the beauty and fashion landscape. Additionally, Meaghan likes to expand her focus to lifestyle and wellness topics. You might be familiar with her trend-focused pieces, fashion news reports, and product reviews.
When Meaghan isn’t working, you can find her walking on the Chicago lakefront, curating the perfect playlists, baking cakes, and trying every restaurant she can get a Resy for. Charlotte York is her style icon, and she is forever on the hunt for the perfect Cosmopolitan.
I vividly remember The Notebook for the first time — I was obsessed instantly. From then on, I was a huge Ryan Gosling fan (it’s pretty hard not to be), watching as many of his films as I could. And while many think of him exclusively as a rom-com actor, his filmography is very diverse, with thrillers, dramas, and comedies filling out his incredible repertoire.
So, while we could all just watch Barbieover and over again, I decided to rank 13 of Ryan Gosling's movies, in my humble opinion as a RG stan. Here's what's the best, and what's the least best, in order.
New Line Cinema
1. The Notebook (2004)
Are we surprised this is number 1? Gosling plays Noah Calhoun, a passionate young man from a working-class background who falls deeply in love with Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams), a wealthy young woman, during the summer of 1940 in South Carolina. Despite societal expectations and the ravages of World War II, their love story becomes a sweeping tale of romance, loss, and enduring devotion, recounted through the pages of an old notebook. A classic through and through, this movie never fails to make me cry.
Ben Glass for Warner Bros. Entertainment
2. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
This movie has my favorite twist ever and is an amazing rom com that’s fun every watch. Gosling stars as Jacob Palmer, a confident playboy who helps Cal Weaver (Steve Carell), a geeky middle-aged man recently separated from his wife, rediscover his dating mojo. As Jacob guides Cal through the modern dating scene, his own world is turned upside down when he falls for Hannah (Emma Stone), a woman who challenges his commitment-free lifestyle. I won’t spoil the twist here, but you won’t see it coming.
Daniel McFadden for Warner Bros Entertainment
3. The Nice Guys (2016)
I think this is the most underrated Ryan Gosling movie ever. This dark comedy stars Ryan Gosling as Holland March, a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1970s Los Angeles. Teaming up with Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), the two unlikely partners investigate the disappearance of a young woman and the mysterious death of a porn star. The sets and costumes in the movie are amazing, and the script is actually laugh-out-loud funny.
Dale Robinette for Summit Entertainment
4. La La Land (2016)
Another Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling special. In this enchanting modern musical, Gosling stars as Sebastian, a jazz pianist with dreams of opening his own club. He falls in love with Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and together they navigate the ups and downs of pursuing their creative ambitions in Los Angeles. Filled with magical song and dance numbers, the film is a tribute to the joys and sacrifices of following one’s passion and the bittersweet nature of love.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
5. Barbie (2023)
He’s just Ken. Everyone and their mother has seen Barbie, and for good reason. This was the movie of the summer last year (along with Oppenheimer, of course). Gosling plays Ken, Barbie's charming but often overlooked companion. Alongside Barbie (Margot Robbie), Ken embarks on a journey of self-discovery after being expelled from the perfect world of Barbie Land. With hilarious songs, ridiculous outfits, and a great message, Ryan’s Ken is Kenough.
New Line Cinema
6. Fracture (2007)
I am a HUGE murder mystery, thriller movie fan, and this is one of my top favorites. Ryan Gosling stars as Willy Beachum, an ambitious young assistant district attorney on the verge of moving to a prestigious private law firm. He takes on what appears to be an open-and-shut case against Ted Crawford (Anthony Hopkins), a wealthy engineer who confesses to attempting to murder his wife. However, as the trial progresses, Willy discovers that Ted is far more cunning and manipulative than he anticipated. With many twists and turns, this is a fun and dark watch that will leave you guessing.
Jaap Buitendijk for Paramount Pictures
7. The Big Short (2015)
This movie was so popular when it premiered and for good reason. Gosling plays Jared Vennett, a slick, ambitious trader at Deutsche Bank who narrates this dark comedy about the 2008 financial crisis. As he spots an opportunity to profit from the impending collapse of the housing market, he partners with a group of outsiders who bet against the banks. Even though I had zero financial knowledge at the time (I was young, okay?), this was a really fun and entertaining watch that made me actually understand the 2088 financial crisis.
Sony Pictures
8. The Ides of March (2011)
In this political drama, Gosling portrays Stephen Meyers, an ambitious young press secretary working for Governor Mike Morris (George Clooney) during a hotly contested presidential primary. George Clooney and Ryan Gosling? Sign me up. As Stephen navigates the murky waters of political strategy, he becomes entangled in a scandal that tests his loyalty and ethics. The film explores the dark side of politics, revealing how power and ambition can corrupt even the most idealistic individuals. And again, it has two of the most handsome Hollywood stars so it’s worth the watch.
Focus Features
9. The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)
In The Place Beyond the Pines, Gosling plays Luke Glanton, a motorcycle stunt rider who turns to robbing banks to provide for his infant son and former lover, Romina (Eva Mendes). His criminal actions set off a chain of events that span over two decades, affecting the lives of two families. Fun fact, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes fell in love while filming this movie. Ryan said, “We were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want to pretend anymore.” 😭
Warner Bros. Entertainment
10. Gangster Squad (2013)
Yet another Emma Stone/Ryan Gosling film. They really do their best work together. Set in 1940s Los Angeles, Gosling stars as Sgt. Jerry Wooters, a morally conflicted cop who joins an off-the-books task force to take down notorious mobster Mickey Cohen (Sean Penn). Amidst the backdrop of post-war corruption and organized crime, Wooters becomes romantically involved with Grace Faraday (Emma Stone).
Hunting Lane Films
11. Half Nelson (2006)
Gosling stars as Dan Dunne, a Brooklyn middle school teacher who is secretly battling a crippling drug addiction. While trying to inspire his students with unconventional teaching methods, he forms an unlikely friendship with Drey (Shareeka Epps), a young student who discovers his secret. As their bond deepens, both struggle with their circumstances, facing difficult choices that could alter the course of their lives forever.
Incentive Filmed Entertainment
12. Blue Valentine (2010)
Gosling stars opposite Michelle Williams in this raw and super emotional portrayal of a failing marriage. Through a series of flashbacks, the film contrasts the joyful beginnings of Dean and Cindy's romance with the deterioration of their relationship years later.
FilmDistrict
13. Drive (2011)
In Drive, Gosling takes on the role of an enigmatic, unnamed stunt driver who moonlights as a getaway driver for criminals in Los Angeles. Living by a strict code, his life is upended when he becomes involved with his neighbor, Irene (Carey Mulligan), and her young son. A botched heist forces him into a violent underworld, where he must use his skills behind the wheel to protect them at all costs. This fast paced thriller has so many twists and turns and a great cast.
Header image via Warner Bros. Entertainment
